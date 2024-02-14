Naomi Osaka has received meaningful words of affirmation from tennis legend Chris Evert as she advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Qatar Open.

Osaka, currently ranked World No. 747, entered the WTA 1000 in Doha through protected ranking. The Japanese faced a familiar foe in Caroline Garcia in her opening round at the event. Garcia previously defeated the four-time Grand Slam champion in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka, however, avenged her defeat at the Qatar Open with a convincing 7-5, 6-4 victory over the Frenchwoman. The former World No. 1 did not drop a set in her second-round match as well. She defeated Petra Martic 6-3, 7-6 (9) to book her place in the last 16.

The victory marked Osaka’s just third win this season in the seven matches contested so far. She previously suffered a second-round exit at the Brisbane International and an opening-round exit in Abu Dhabi, in addition to Melbourne.

The two Qatar Open wins are also the first time that Naomi Osaka has won back-to-back matches at a tournament since her runner-up finish at the Miami Open in March 2022.

18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert was delighted by the promising signs shown by the 26-year-old, who returned to competition this year after a 15-month-long maternity break.

Sharing a few words of affirmation on X, Evert said:

"It was just a matter of time. Greatness doesn’t disappear…. @naomiosaka #patience."

Osaka has since advanced to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open, after her opponent, Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, pulled out of their third-round match due to injury. She will next face a Czech in either Karolina Pliskova or Linda Noskova for a spot in the semifinal.

"I think everything happens for a reason" - What Chris Evert said about Naomi Osaka becoming a mother

Naomi Osaka pictured at the 2024 Brisbane International

Chris Evert has been an ardent admirer of Naomi Osaka. The former World No. 1 has keenly followed the Japanese star’s journey to success over the years, and has given her some valuable tips along the way.

Evert also previously made encouraging remarks about Osaka’s pregnancy, acknowledging the positive impact it would have on the “compassionate” tennis player.

"Naomi has shown us so much compassion and kindness during her career that I think that’s going to translate that into caring for another human being," Chris Evert had told Eurosport about the 26-year-old becoming a mother to daughter Shai.

"It's going to be very healthy and almost healing for her,” Chris Evert added. “I'm really happy for her because I think it's meant to be. I think everything happens for a reason, and it just takes all of the pressure off her and it takes all of the attention off her."

