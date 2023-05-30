Novak Djokovic has revealed the reason his son Stefan has not yet reached Paris to support his father. The eight-year-old is on a school trip with his friends but is expected to reach Roland Garros soon.

Djokovic kicked off his 2023 French Open campaign and a hunt for his 23rd Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win (6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1)) over Aleksandar Kovacevic on Monday, May 29. If the Serb wins his third title in Paris, he will regain the top spot in the ATP rankings and also become the sole record-holder for most Majors among men.

Stefan was missing from his player's box on Monday and speaking to Tennis Channel after the match, Djokovic remarked that his son was busy with his friends on a school trip but might join him later.

"They are not here with me but they might be coming in a few days time if I go on in the tournament. Stefan is 8, Tara is 5," he said. "Stefan just went on his school holidays. I was talking to him and he knew I was coming to Roland Garros and he said, 'Sorry, daddy. I might join you later but this is more important, I want to be in the nature, I want to play around with my friends, and do different activities'. I said, 'I fully accept that and embrace that and support it'."

The third-ranked player added that he could not say no to his daughter Tara for anything while thanking his wife Jelena for looking after their kids.

"Tara is into horseriding and ballet. She's incredible, my sweetheart and it's very difficult for me to say 'No' to her for anything. Anybody who is a father of a daughter understands this. I'm really blessed and also grateful to my wife for taking care of them and being the best mother they could have," he said.

Novak Djokovic's son Stefan mentions Big 3 in school essay

2022 Wimbledon

When Novak Djokovic's son Stefan was asked to write an essay on 'My Hero' in school last month, he hailed his father for challenging Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during their prime.

"In the old days, when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were still either No.1 or No.2 in the world, my dad by the name of Novak Djokovic came along," Stefan wrote. "And that's how I got my last name. He was born on May 22, 1987. Aaaah, I forgot something. I am Stefan Djokovic, his son. He inspired me to be persistent and to play tennis well."

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan



'In the old days, when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were still either No.1 or No.2 in the world, my dad by the name of Novak Djokovic came along.



And that's how I got my… Djokovic's 9-year-old son Stefan had to write a short essay for school on the theme of 'My hero':'In the old days, when Roger Federerand Rafael Nadalwere still either No.1 or No.2 in the world, my dad by the name of Novak Djokoviccame along.And that's how I got my… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Novak Djokovic will face World No. 83 Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the 2023 French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes