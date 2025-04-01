Serena Williams' $150 million-worth husband Alexis Ohanian unveils daughter Olympia's adorable Ghibli-style images

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian turned some of his adorable pictures with daughter Olympia into Ghibli-style images. The images, created by AI, have taken over the internet over the past few weeks.

Ad

Open AI's latest update to ChatGPT added a viral new feature, which turned the image of your choice into Ghibli-style images. To the unversed, Studio Ghibli is the beautiful brains behind Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and the 2024 Oscar-winning film, The Boy and the Heron.

Serena Williams' $150 million-worth husband, Alexis Ohanian (According to Celebrity Net Worth), shared some of his favorite images that were turned into Ghibli-style, featuring his daughter Olympia, on X (formerly Twitter). The images documented some of the father-daughter duo's highlights from Ohanian's brainchild track and field event, Athlos NYC.

Ad

Trending

The first image had Ohanian carrying Olympia in his arms, while the second one had the seven-year-old holding the Tiffany & Co. crown that was awarded to the winners. The final image saw Olympia putting her athletic prowess to test by running the track.

"Late, I know, but how cute," the 41-year-old captioned his post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A user joked about how late Ohanian had joined the trend,

"LinkedIn level timing," the user wrote.

In response, Alexis Ohanian clarified that he had already joined the trend from its get-go, but wasn't able to create an image for Olympia since she was probably registered as a celebrity.

"LOL I did one back when it all started but ChatGPT wouldn't let me use a photo of my own kid because I think she registered as a famous person."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohanian had earlier shared Ghibli-style AI images of Bill Ripken and Gabby Thomas, and another anime-style AI image of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Reddit co-founder is a big admirer of AI and also once asked it to list down his 'weaknesses and blind spots'.

When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian received a reality check from AI

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian asked ChatGPT what his weaknesses were, it listed down six points, such as he moves too fast, he optimizes everything, he expects a lot, he is relentless, he's a sharp thinker, and he may struggle just to be. Ohanian was impressed with the answers and said ChatGPT 'read him like a book'.

Ad

"Asked AI to tell me all my weaknesses and blindspots after working together the last couple of years. Damn. Read me like a book."

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, also once asked ChatGPT to guess his identity and was impressed by the answer he got.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas