Tennis fans recently criticized Alexander Zverev for his remark about him wanting to be a "role model" for children who watch him play. These fans were particularly incensed by the perceived hypocrisy, given that he is currently on trial for assaulting his ex-partner and the mother of his child.

Zverev is currently in Paris, competing at the 2024 French Open. Seeded fourth, he kicked off his campaign by defeating Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 and David Goffin 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-2 in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Most recently, he overcame Tallon Griekspoor 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(10-3) in the third round to advance to the next round where he will face 13th seed Holger Rune.

During the post-match press conference, Zverev talked about his personal growth, stating that he wants to become a "role model" for children and the people who watch him play.

Notorious for his on-court angry outbursts, including a highly publicized incident where he smashed his racket on the umpire's chair at the 2022 Mexican Open, Zverev acknowledged his past behavior and stated that he has changed since then as this kind of behavior was having a negative impact on him and the children watching.

"Well, I think it comes maybe with age; it comes with maturity. I told myself I want to become a different type of player and a different type of role model as well in a way. I don't break rackets anymore; I barely get warnings. It's something that I kind of had this conversation with myself, and I realized that I don't do any good to myself, especially to people and kids watching," Alexander Zverev said [at 2:09].

Tennis fans however criticised Alexander Zverev's remarks as he is on trial for assaulting his ex-partner and the mother of his child, Brenda Patea. Before Patea, he was accused of causing physical harm by one of his ex-girlfriends, Olga Sharypova.

The fans took to social media to express their disapproval of the German's comments. One fan stated that they were surprised to see the German's "audacity" in making such remarks despite being on trial for domestic violence

"The audacity to say these things while literally being in the middle of a trial for assaulting his ex-partner and the mother of his child. You really can't make this stuff up," a fan wrote.

Another fan stated that the former World No.2 was making such comments to overcompensate amid the trial.

"Overcompensating amid his trial… he’s so gross," a fan wrote.

"So thoughtful of him to think abt the example he’s setting 😍 too bad he didn’t think abt it while abusing his gfs 😀 ," a fan posted.

One fan stated that they could not believe that Alexander Zverev said that he wanted to be a "role model."

"Ignoring all the rest of it for a minute (don’t) the man literally told a ball kid to effing hurry up just the other day," a fan wrote.

"Bro really said “role model”. That’s actually crazy," another fan posted.

Several fans also alleged that the media and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) are seemingly allowing Alexander Zverev to rebrand his public image while facing such serious legal challenges.

"PR working overtime," a fan wrote.

"Well done ATP and media for giving this man the opportunity to launder his image in the middle of his domestic abuse trial. Great job!" a fan posted.

Alexander Zverev on the domestic abuse court trial: "I do believe in the truth as well"

Alexander Zverev

Before beginning his campaign at the 2024 French Open, Alexander Zverev addressed the domestic abuse court trial allegations. He denied the accusations against him and expressed his faith in the German justice system, stating that he is confident that the truth will ultimately prevail

"I do believe in the German system. I do believe in the truth as well. I have to be certain that, you know, I do know what I did, I do know what I didn't do. That's, at the end of the day, what's going to come out, and I have to trust in that," Alxander Zverev said .

Zverev said that he can only hope for a positive outcome and firmly believes that he will not lose the court trial.

"Everything else is out of my hands. Not out of my hands, but I do believe that l'm not going to lose this procedure… There's absolutely no chance I am," he added.