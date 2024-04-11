Martina Navratilova’s wife Julia Lemigova recently touched upon finding joy in their new “empty nest” chapter.

Navratilova, one of the first prominent athletes to come out as gay during the prime years of her career (1981), married Russian model Julia Lemigova in 2014. The couple lived with Lemigova’s two daughters, Victoria and Emma, until recently.

At the end of last year, Martina Navratilova revealed that she and her wife were now empty nesters, with both daughters moving out. In a recent post on social media, Lemigova reminisced about her days with children while welcoming their new phase.

She hinted at finding happiness in being around their pets. Both Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova are animal lovers and often share glimpses of their bond with their pet dogs as well as farm animals. The 18-time Grand Slam champion also enjoys the company of her miniature Dachshund, Lulu, during her work commitments.

"Whether puppies or babies, they all have a giraffe toy to play with! There is a life beyond 50, and a fun one. Into the empty nest phase, we discover new chapters full of happy moments and new hobbies. The fun and happy nature of puppies craft our stories with newfound vigor," Lemigova wrote on Instagram.

What Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova said about considering adoption: "We're renewing our plans"

Martina Navratilova (R) pictured with Julia Lemigova at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

In an interview from November 2023, Martina Navratilova unwrapped how she and her wife Julia Lemigova have been navigating life as empty nesters.

"Well, our girls, we have an empty nest just recently. So, you know, I was busy raising a family. Now, I'm not really sure," she said on the On with Kara Swisher podcast.

The tennis legend, who disclosed her double cancer diagnosis last year, said she was looking to rediscover her passions in this new chapter.

"Again, with the cancer bout, you know, I really want to guard my time and try to figure out where best to put my energies. Tweeting is not it. I don't know. But neither is golfing," she said.

Navratilova added that she and her partner may consider having another child.

"Well, Julia wouldn't mind having another kid. But I don't know. We'll see what happens on that front."

About her remarks, the former World No. 1’s wife recently opened up about their adoption plans.

"We’re definitely at our high. Martina is healthy," the Real Housewives of Miami star told BravoTV.com in February 2024.

"We’re renewing our plans for the adoption and maybe we’ll get a happy call anytime… [I’m] just living life at [the] fullest and I don’t think of tomorrow, I think of only today," she said.

While they may not be residing with the couple anymore, Julia Lemigova’s daughters, Victoria and Emma, make it a point to spend quality time with her and Navratilova by going on trips together.

