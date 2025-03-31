Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda abandoned their Miami Open quarterfinal clash due to a scheduling debacle. In other news, Elena Rybakina was caught training with banned former coach Stefano Vukov at a private club ahead of the clay season.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka fans defied rules by unfurling the banned Belarusian flag during the Miami Open final. Grigor Dimitrov confronted a fan in an intense verbal exchange during the semifinal in Miami.

Also, Amanda Anisimova appeared to flip off Mirra Andreeva after the Miami Open MTO controversy.

On that note, here's a recap of the top tennis controversies from last week:

Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda left the Miami Open stadium due to a scheduling dispute

Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda's Miami Open quarterfinal, originally set for March 26, was postponed to March 27 due to ATP's scheduling rules. Their match, scheduled last in the night session, was delayed as an extra match was added, pushing the schedule past the 11:00 pm cutoff.

To protect player health, ATP regulations prohibit matches from starting after 11:00 pm, forcing the reschedule. Djokovic and Korda were informed just 20 minutes before the prior match ended, with both teams seen discussing the decision before leaving the venue.

The match started the next day, where fourth-seeded Djokovic defeated 24-seeded Korda 6-3, 7-6(4). The Serb then cruised past 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the final, where he lost 6-7(4), 6-7(4) to unseeded Jakub Mensik.

Elena Rybakina and banned ex-coach Stefano Vukov spotted at private tennis club

Elena Rybakina was seen with her banned ex-coach, Stefano Vukov, at a private tennis club ahead of the 2025 clay season. Vukov was recently handed a one-year suspension by the WTA for mental abuse of a Kazakh and violating the organization’s code of conduct.

Earlier this year, Rybakina’s brief trial period with former coach Goran Ivanisevic also fell through, leaving her without a stable coaching setup. Vukov’s ban prevents him from obtaining a WTA credential, restricting his access to practice courts and the player’s box during matches. However, the two were spotted together as photos from her practice, including one with Vukov, surfaced on social media.

Elena Rybakina recently faced an early exit at the Miami Open. The seventh seed received a bye into the second round, where she lost 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 to Ashlyn Krueger.

Miami Open final saw Aryna Sabalenka's fans display prohibited Belarusian flags

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula's Miami Open final was marred by controversy as security intervened after the former's supporters displayed the Belarusian flag, which is banned in tennis due to the country’s ties to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

During Sabalenka’s 7-5, 6-2 win over Pegula on Saturday, March 29, her compatriots appeared to cheer her on while holding their national flag in the front row, which prompted the security guards to escort them out.

Watch the videos here:

Grigor Dimitrov clashed with a spectator in a heated exchange during the Miami Open SF

Grigor Dimitrov engaged in a heated confrontation with a courtside spectator during his 2-6, 3-6 semifinal loss to eventual runner-up Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open. The Bulgarian appeared frustrated by a remark from the fan and reacted angrily during the first set.

The situation escalated, prompting the umpire to step in, and security later escorted the spectator out of Hard Rock Stadium.

Amanda Anisimova allegedly flipped off Mirra Andreeva after the MTO accusation

Amanda Anisimova subtly showed Mirra Andreeva the middle finger after the former's 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3 win in the 2025 Miami Open third round. During the third set, Anisimova took a medical timeout (MTO) for a blister on her right hand’s middle finger, which Andreeva suspected was a tactic to disrupt her momentum. The frustrated Russian told the chair umpire,

"We all know why."

After the match, Anisimova clapped back on Instagram, sneakily extending her middle finger—blister visible—while taking a jab at Andreeva in the caption.

""We all know why" at 3-1 up was a good one coming from the 1-2 first set medical 😂😂🤣" Anisimova wrote, likely referring to Andreeva's physio visits in the first set for breathing issues.

17th seed Amanda Anisimova's Miami Open campaign ended in the next round, where she lost 1-6, 3-6 to Emma Raducanu. The American tennis star will now kick off her clay court swing at the Charleston Open as an eighth seed. She received a bye into the second round, where she will take on either Maria Mateas or Veronika Kudermetova.

