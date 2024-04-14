Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz adorably reacts to her parents playing tennis; Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena smilingly poses with her apple for the day

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz reacted to her parents' tennis practice session and praised her father's backhand, while, Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena posed with an apple during Serb's Monte-Carlo Masters campaign.

Meanwhile, Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert emphasized the need for electronic line calling after an error during Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas' semifinal match at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Emma Raducanu prematurely celebrated victory after losing track of the score against Team France's Caroline Garcia during the Billie Jean King Cup clash.

Also, Novak Djokovic was caught on camera shouting profanities at a spectator during his semifinal match against Casper Ruud at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis stories:

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz turns videographer for her parents' tennis practice session

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz took on the role of the videographer while her parents engaged in a joint tennis practice.

Agassi and Graf teamed up for an exciting doubles match before each took turns to exhibit their signature moves, with the former showing his backhand and the latter showcasing her backhand slice.

"❤️," Andre Agassi captioned the clip on Instagram.

Jaz reshared her father's post and revealed that she was the one behind the camera. She also expressed admiration for her father's backhand technique in the video.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram stories

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena smilingly poses with an apple

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena enjoyed some time surrounded by nature as she posed for photos with an apple in Monte-Carlo.

"An 🍎 a day," she captioned the pictures.

Novak Djokovic's quest for his 41st ATP Masters 1000 title came to a halt in the Monte-Carlo Masters semifinals, where he lost to eighth seed Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-1, 4-6.

Andre Agassi's ex-coach reiterates need for electronic line calling after the Monte-Carlo Masters semifinal error

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert emphasized the necessity of electronic line calling following a pivotal error during the semifinals between Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Sinner, who was leading 3-1 in the third set, had a break point in the fifth game. However, a serve by Tsitsipas, which was evidently out, was not called, allowing the game to proceed at 40-Advantage. Had the call been made, it would have resulted in a double fault, potentially altering the match's outcome. The Greek ultimately won the set 6-4.

Gilbert urged the ATP to adopt electronic line calling, emphasizing that the crucial missed double fault should never have occurred.

"I will say again there is time for @atptour to make it happen, why wait till 2025 for electronic line calling, that missed double fault a 3-1 BP just shouldn’t happen, Sin City probably kicking himself he didn't and how did umpire miss it to #disheveled," Gilbert wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Emma Raducanu mistakenly celebrates early in match against Caroline Garcia at the Billie Jean King Cup

Emma Raducanu had a comical moment in her match against Team France's Caroline Garcia during the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier match.

In the decisive third set, Raducanu, leading 5-1, mistakenly believed she had won the match and prematurely approached the net to congratulate her opponent, only to realize the match was still in progress.

Watch the video below:

Emma Raducanu ultimately won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Garcia, leveling the tie 1-1 against team France. The Brit also won her fourth match against Diane Parry 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(1).

Novak Djokovic yells at fan for speaking during heated Monte-Carlo Masters semifinal clash

Novak Djokovic was seen shouting obscenities at a spectator during his semifinal defeat to Casper Ruud at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

In the third set, while serving at 3-4 (15-0), Djokovic missed a standard forehand from the baseline. Upon this, he directed his frustration towards a spectator who seemed to have been disrupting him during the match.

"Shut the f**k up!" Djokovic can be heard saying in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter).

