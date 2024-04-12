In Pictures: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena all smiles as she poses with her apple for the day during Serb's Monte-Carlo home campaign

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently posted some refreshing pictures as she posed with an apple.

Djokovic is accompanied by his wife Jelena and children Tara and Stefan at the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters. The family attended the Head Tennis Event, organized by Head, Djokovic's long-time sponsor.

While in Monte-Carlo, Jelena spent some time in the lap of nature as she posed for pictures with an apple.

"An 🍎 a day," she captioned the pictures.

On Tuesday, Djokovic took the Court Rainier III as the oldest World No. 1 in history. He defeated Roman Safiullin 6-1, 6-2 in the second round as he was awarded a bye in the first round.

Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-3 in the third round. The World No. 1 then knocked out Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion said in an on-court interview that he was very pleased to reach the semifinals at this tournament. He acknowledged that he had struggled to win consecutive matches at Monte-Carlo.

“I’m very happy to be back in the semis. It’s been a while and I love this tournament. I know this club very well. I’ve trained for so many years here. Last 7 or 8 years have been tough I must say for me to win matches consecutively but here we are. Another semis and I look forward to it,” Djokovic said in the on-court interview.

"I've been calling this place my residential home for almost, well, more than 15 years" - Novak Djokovic on feeling at home in Monte-Carlo

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic recently said he feels at home in Monte-Carlo as it has been his residence for 15 years. He added that his kids were born here.

"A feeling of home environment. You know, both of my children are born here and I've been calling this place my residential home for almost - well, more than 15 years. So it's amazing to be back here playing in a tournament that is played in a club where I've spent countless hours of training," he said.

Djokovic also said that he is very familiar with everybody at the club as he has spent a lot of time practicing here. However, he added that it created more pressure for him to succeed at this tournament.

"I know the grounds people. I know everybody in the management of the club so it's really nice to see. I mean the club is obviously a completely different environment during the tournament. Yeah, it's always very exciting. It also adds a little bit more pressure of succeeding and doing well in the home environment in front of people that are close to you," he said.

Novak Djokovic is on the verge of a triple Career Golden Masters if he wins the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters. He will play Casper Ruud for a place in the finals.

