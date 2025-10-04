Tennis News Today: Martina Navratilova's wife makes shocking revelation about 'sleeping with' co-star; Iga Swiatek & Eva Lys speak on social media abuse & more

Novak Djokovic's return in the Shanghai Masters came as a surprising treat for tennis fans, as the Asian tennis swing of the ATP is nearing the end. Jannik Sinner offered his bold take by refraining from criticizing the hectic tennis schedule, showing his disagreement with comments made by Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and others.On the other hand, some unpleasant comments from fans upset Iga Swiatek and Eva Lys, as they both suffered heartbreaking exits from the ongoing China Open. Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, and Linda Noskova have secured the top 4 spots in the tournament and will play in the semifinal starting tomorrow.On that note, let's take a look at some of the top stories of the day:#1. Martina Navratilova’s wife, Julia Lemigova, makes a surprising admission about their marriageReal Housewives of Miami's famed Julia Lemigova, who is also the wife of tennis legend Martina Navratilova, has been in the talks after her friendship with co-star Adrianna took a hit over the past few weeks. In the reunion of the show's seventh season, Lemigova made a revelation where she admitted to 'sleeping with' Adrianna de Moura.&quot;In the Hamptons, Adriana and I slept together.&quot; said LemigovaAfter this incident, when the Russian model was asked about their marriage, she said:&quot;Our marriage was not great.&quot;#2. Iga Swiatek and Eva Lys reveal disheartening online abuse after China Open lossIga Swiatek and Eva Lys were subjected to online abuse by bettors and gamblers after they lost their respective matches at the China Open. Swiatek bid adieu in the Round of 16 after losing to Emma Navarro, while Lys suffered a heartbreak in the quarterfinal against Coco Gauff.Swiatek shared the screenshots of some of the messages she received on her Instagram stories and wrote:&quot;Nowadays, this is a sad part of our reality in sports. Bots, betting, but also 'fans.' It is worth considering, especially since World Mental Health Day is just a few days away.&quot;A day later, Lys called out another user on Instagram who abused her by saying that she is a &quot;f** cking match seller&quot; and that she should &quot;burn in hell&quot;. She posted a screenshot of the story and wrote:“And let's not forget the reality whenever we lose a match.”Lys later revealed that she had also endured an ankle injury during the match.#3. Novak Djokovic's rules for his kids at the Shanghai MastersNovak Djokovic admitted that he refrained from bringing his family along in the ongoing Masters tournament in China for a specific reason. He mentioned that he wanted his kids to prioritise their academic commitments instead of travelling with him to see him play all the time.During a pre-tournament press conference at the Shanghai Masters, the 24-time Grand Slam champion said:&quot;Yeah, well my son, he plays tennis more and so he follows what's going on. He was really insisting on traveling with me to China. He wants to travel with me everywhere, but he has to do school, and it's not that simple.&quot;However, Djokovic revealed that he indeed enjoys seeing his family on the stands and will miss them here.#4. Botic Van de Zandschulp slams his racquet in frustration after Shanghai lossBotic van de Zandschulp very narrowly escaped being defaulted by the umpire during his match against Nuno Borges in the first round of the ongoing Shanghai Masters. The Dutchman, unable to hold his serve in the first set of the match, slammed his racquet on the court, which bounced and flew into the stands, nearly hitting a spectator.Even though he wasn't defaulted, he was given a warning for unsportsmanlike behavior by the umpire after he ensured that the spectator in the stands wasn't hurt. Here is a clip of the incident:Posts from the tennis community on Reddit#5. Holger Rune was impressed by Novak Djokovic at the Shanghai MastersHolger Rune made a surprising appearance at Novak Djokovic's match against Marin Cilic in the first round of the ATP 1000 event in Shanghai. The Dane was awestruck after the Serb hit an impressive down-the-line forehand and eventually restricted Cilic in 7-6(2), 6-4 to move to the second round of the tournament.Here is the clip of his reaction: (via X)Rune, on the other hand, ousted Sebastian Baez in his first match in Shanghai and will be facing Ugo Humbert in his next.