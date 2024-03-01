Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic delights UCLA crowd to fun practice session; Naomi Osaka hits back after being poked about French Open 2021 mental health controversy

Novak Djokovic entertained a full house at UCLA in a fun practice session ahead of his 2024 Indian Wells Masters campaign.

Naomi Osaka shut down a fan who criticized her for skipping the 2021 French Open press conference amidst mental health concerns. Meanwhile, Andy Murray's mother Judy expressed frustration at persistent queries regarding the former's retirement from tennis.

Also, Matteo Berrettini’s ex-girlfriend Melissa Satta slammed the media and warned of legal action for "s*x addict" claims.

Marta Kostyuk shared insights on the impact of the challenging 2024 schedule on Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina's dominance on the tour.

Novak Djokovic puts on a show for the UCLA crowd in tennis practice session ahead of the Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic delighted a large audience of UCLA students with a captivating practice session ahead of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Fresh off a semifinal run at the Australian Open, Djokovic aims to capture his sixth title at the prestigious ATP 1000 tournament, which starts on March 6.

The 36-year-old also kindly obliged the students' eager demand for selfies after his practice session.

Naomi Osaka claps back at fan who questioned her for 2021 French Open media boycott

Naomi Osaka recently exchanged words with a fan who criticized her for skipping a press conference at the 2021 French Open.

Before the French Open that year, Osaka had announced her decision to avoid media engagements to prioritize her mental health. After her first-round win, she skipped the press conference, resulting in a $15,000 fine.

The Japanese later withdrew from the tournament ahead of her second-round match, citing depression since the 2018 US Open.

Recently, Osaka shared a comment from an Instagram user, who ridiculed her for avoiding a press conference at the 2021 French Open.

"Is this the same Naomi Osaka who refuses to talk to the media and cries foul on questions that are both appropriate and necessary?" the fan commented.

"I didn't talk for one tournament in 2021, you seem very affected by that are you ok?" Osaka responded.

"Honestly lol cause why are some people still so hurt by something that happened to me 3 years ago," she added in her Story.

Andy Murray's mother Judy upset by continued inquiries about Brit's retirement plans

Andy Murray's mother Judy is displeased with the frequent media inquiries about the former's potential retirement from tennis.

Murray, who recently faced a straight-set defeat against Ugo Humbert in the second round of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships, has been continuously questioned about retiring due to the decline in his performances of late.

The 36-year-old recently responded to a journalist who suggested Murray was damaging his legacy by stating he would continue fighting. Following his latest defeat in Dubai, Murray expressed frustration, stating he's fed up with the retirement queries and hinted that he might not continue competing beyond this summer.

Andy Murray's mother Judy was also unhappy with the ongoing media attention on the issue. She conveyed her dissatisfaction on social media, emphasizing that the Brit has had to address numerous career-related questions throughout the years.

"Every single press conference he is asked the same question. When he started on @atptour it was ‘ah but when r u going to win Wimbledon?’ Every single time. Let him enjoy whatever time is left of his career. He is 50 in the world, has a metal hip, a bipartite patella + 4 kids," Judy Murray wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Matteo Berrettini’s ex-girlfriend Melissa Satta hits back at media for "s*x addict" comments

Matteo Berrettini's former girlfriend Melissa Satta has vowed to take legal action in response to what she deems as "offensive" media assertions about her personal life amid their recent breakup. Berrettini recently announced their split after a year together, indicating an amicable parting in his statement.

Satta posted a series of Instagram video clips on February 28, showcasing harassment by media following her split with Berrettini. The TV presenter specifically pointed out articles labeling her as a "s*x addict".

"Once again, I am here having to make a video after a year to try to defend myself from the keyboard lions of journalists who have written shocking headlines in some online newspapers both in Italy and abroad," she said in the Instagram video [Translated from Italian via Google Translate].

"...Accusing me and defaming me by writing statements that've obviously never been made on my part; using terms that are offensive and serious," she continued.

Satta also warned of legal consequences, highlighting the inaccuracies in the media's claims.

"So now I will really take serious action or my lawyers. I’ve linked some online pages where they used these absolutely unacceptable and very serious terms with, I repeat, non-existent declarations which obviously were never made by me, but are the result of an invention by others put online. Now my lawyers are collecting everything and from now on no one ever allows themselves to write such serious false news," she said in the video.

Marta Kostyuk opened up on how the grueling schedule in 2024 season could challenge dominance of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina

Marta Kostyuk shared her perspective on how the challenging schedule of 2024 could impact the dominance of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina, who collectively hold seven Grand Slam titles.

Currently competing at the San Diego Open, Kostyuk praised them as the "most consistent" players but suggested their momentum might be affected this year due to the demanding calendar, particularly with the Paris Olympics approaching.

"For now, for me, it stays the same. It's Iga [Swiatek], Aryna [Sabalenka], [Elena] Rybakina. I think they are the most consistent anyway. Yeah, of course. Everyone gets tired. It's a very very difficult calendar, especially this year with the Olympics. But, I think if they are fresh, I think these three but they are not fresh every week, so that's the key," Kostyuk said.

