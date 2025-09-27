Tennis News Today: Serena Williams under fire after bold body-positive Kim Kardashian collab; Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz and boyfriend take romance to Paris

Carlos Alcaraz's ankle injury, which he endured during his first match in the Japan Open, continues to trouble him as he missed a practice session earlier today. On the other hand, Coco Gauff weighed in on the possibility of WTA and ATP increasing the prize money for players in the majors, and also demanded health benefits and pensions, while on her China Open campaign.

Off the court, Serena Williams reminisced about her trip to New York City to promote the collection of Kim Kardashian's new collaboration with athleisure brand Nike, called NIKESkims. At the ongoing Asian swing, 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev professed his unwavering love for his wife and two daughters amid struggles in his tennis career and claimed that they will never pose a problem for him.

On that note, let's look at some of the top stories of the day:

#1. Fashion influencer slammed Serena Williams' NIKESkims collaboration

Tennis fashion influencer, Kaya, boldly called out Serena Williams's new campaign with Kim Kardashian and Nike, saying that it objectified women in the name of body positivity. Williams, who was in NYC for the promotion of the collection, also featured in the advertisement alongside 50 other female athletes like Jordan Chiles, Sha'carri Richardson, Nelly Korda and others.

Kaya posted an Instagram video reviewing the ad and said:

"Whilst I may understand the underlying body positivity message that SKIMS preaches all the time, I can't help but think that the wording as well as camera angles of certain body parts are quite, dare I say, objectifying. People online have pointed out that the body parts they choose to focus on, as well as the subliminal messaging, are quite suggestive."

The collection has been made available to the public starting September 26.

#2. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz's romantic getaway

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz spent time with boyfriend Parker Aquino in Paris after enjoying her father's success in the Laver Cup last week. Auino, who is a college basketball player, has been with Jaz since the beginning of this year and is often spotted exploring places in and outside of America together.

The couple is on their European tour this week and is currently in the city of love, Paris, enjoying a romantic getaway. While on their stop, the couple shared images of the Eiffel Tower, a landmark in the heart of the city, from different angles on their respective Instagram stories.

Agassi and Graf also have an older son named Jaden, who is dating Catherine Holt. Both his kids and their partners were present to witness Andre Agassi win the Laver Cup alongside players of the Team World last week.

#3. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal reunite on the golf course for Ryder Cup

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal reunited for a promotional video for the upcoming Ryder Cup tournament. The acclaimed gold event, which also inspired the creation of the Laver Cup, brought back the legends to the same spot, as they wished Team Europe good luck for the event.

Amidst conversations about the duo returning for a possible 'Fedal Tour', the duo joined each other at the Pula Golf resort in Mallorca, Spain, to shoot a commercial. In the video, they had a special message for the European Team, captained by Luke Donald.

“Hello everybody from the golf course here in Mallorca, wanted to wish you all the very best for the Ryder Cup. Team Europe, we are behind you and maybe in the future you'll have a new player on the team,” said Federer, referring to Nadal.

Team Europe will also feature 2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy among other stars.

#4. Coco Gauff's mother candi showed love to American in adorable gesture

Coco Gauff and her mother, Candi, share a very close bond and never shy away from showing their love for one another on social media. The American continues her journey on the Asian swing of the season, while her mother reminisced about past moments spent with her.

Candi Gauff shared a throwback image of herself with the two-time Grand Slam champion from this year's Academy Awards.

Sharing the image, Candi Gauff wrote:

"@cocogauff my beautiful daughter!!!"

Gauff rocked the red carpet of the event in a stunning yellow Miu Miu gown and shone bright alongside her mother at the Dolby Theatres.

#5. Grigor Dimitrov and girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez take on Milan

Grigor Dimitrov and his girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez stunned together at the Prada show at the Milan Fashion Week. The Bulgarian and his actress girlfriend have been travelling in Greece and Paris over the last few weeks, while the ATP star recovers from his injury suffered during Wimbledon.

The couple served ravishing semi-formal looks, as luxury fashion house Prada, released their Spring Summer 2026 collection at the fashion week. Even though there has not been any confirmation from Dimitrov's side on his return, the 34-year-old will likely make a comeback at the Shanghai Masters starting October 1.

