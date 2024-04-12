5 greatest Montverde Academy HS basketball teams since 2000

Montverde Academy has a storied history in high school basketball, boasting some of the finest teams and players in the sport. Over the years, several teams have stood out for their exceptional talent, teamwork, and achievements.

Montverde Academy's basketball legacy is defined by the contributions of these exceptional teams and players. From the Class of 2020's dominance to the Class of 2006's resilience, each team brought unique talents and achievements to the forefront.

Through their skill, teamwork, and dedication, they have left an indelible mark on high school basketball and continue to inspire future generations of players and fans.

Montverde Academy: 5 greatest basketball teams ever

Let's explore the five greatest Montverde Academy high school basketball teams since 2000, with correct rankings and a focus on the top three players from each team.

1. Class of 2020 (ranked 1st)

The Class of 2020 team holds the top spot in Montverde's basketball legacy. This powerhouse squad featured standout players like Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, and Moses Moody. Cunningham, a versatile guard, showcased elite playmaking and scoring abilities, earning him the title of the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Barnes, known for his defensive prowess and all-around game, became a lottery pick as well. Moody's sharpshooting and clutch performances were integral to the team's success. Together, they led Montverde to multiple championships and solidified their status as one of the greatest teams in high school basketball history.

2. Class of 2016 (ranked 2nd)

The Class of 2016 team takes the second spot, propelled by stars like Ben Simmons, D'Angelo Russell, and Joel Embiid. Simmons, a dynamic forward with exceptional passing and scoring skills, became the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Russell's smooth ball-handling and scoring ability made him a top draft pick as well. Embiid, known for his dominant presence in the paint, developed into an NBA All-Star. Their collective talent and leadership guided Montverde to notable victories and cemented their legacy as one of the school's finest teams.

3. Class of 2006 (ranked 3rd)

In the third position is the Class of 2006 team, featuring talents like Solomon Alabi, Deividas Dulkys, and Richard Jackson. Alabi, a dominant center, showcased shot-blocking prowess and post-moves that led to a successful NBA career. Dulkys, known for his sharpshooting and defensive tenacity, played professionally overseas. Jackson's scoring ability and versatility contributed significantly to the team's success. Their cohesion, skill, and determination led Montverde to impressive victories and a lasting impact on the school's basketball legacy.

4. Class of 2010 (Ranked 4th)

The Class of 2010 team secures the fourth spot, led by Patric Young, Michael Frazier II, and Justin Jackson. Young, a dominant center, excelled defensively and offensively, earning him a spot in professional basketball. Frazier's sharpshooting and scoring prowess made him a standout player at Montverde and later in college basketball. Jackson's versatility and basketball IQ were key assets for the team. Their collective efforts resulted in significant victories and added to Montverde's rich basketball heritage.

5. Class of 2024 (ranked 5th)

Closing the list is the Class of 2024 team, showcasing talents like Jalen Duren, Dariq Whitehead, and MJ Rice. Duren, a dominant big man, displayed exceptional rebounding and shot-blocking abilities. Whitehead's scoring versatility and defensive skills were crucial to the team's success. Rice's athleticism and scoring prowess added depth to the roster. Despite being a relatively recent team, their potential and early achievements highlight Montverde's ongoing tradition of excellence in high school basketball.