“Dream come true”: J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée recaps Vikings stadium tour after 2024 NFL Draft

J.J. McCarthy had an amazing 2024. He won the College Football Championship in January and became a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. As he gets set up as the new addition to the Minnesota Vikings' roster, his fiancée shares their happiness on social media.

After an emotional roller coaster weekend, McCarthy’s fiancée, Katya Kuropas, highlighted the entire ordeal on her Instagram. She posted pictures from the draft night to them visiting the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis decked out in Vikings gear. Kuropas captioned the post:

“A dream come true”

Leading up to the draft, McCarthy’s stock kept rising. In a class filled with generational QB talents, McCarthy carved out a space for himself. And a QB-hungry Minnesota Vikings team saw the Michigan University graduate fit to lead their team. Hence, they traded their Round 1, Round 4 and Round 5 picks with the New York Jets to move to number 10.

The couple have been dating each other since their high school days. And after five years of dating, McCarthy proposed to Kuropas and gifted her a puppy named ‘Marley’. The pup can also be seen in the photos posted by Kuropas, rocking the Vikings jersey.

ESPN analyst has faith in J.J. McCarthy

The amount of pressure McCarthy has stepped into cannot be underestimated. The 21-year-old is set to replace Kirk Cousins. However, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has placed his faith in McCarthy, not just for the Vikings but for the entire league.

"I think that kid (McCarthy) could eventually become one of the faces of the NFL. I think he’s got a chance to really take off," He said on OutKick’s Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.

McCarthy put up impressive numbers last season with the Michigan Wolverines. He registered his career best with 2,991 yards for 22 touchdowns. The 2024 Rose Bowl offensive MVP also had three rushing TDs.

Only time will tell whether J.J. McCarthy can emulate similar numbers and form against the NFL defenses or not. But one thing is true: the Vikings have their hands on a QB with an incredible ceiling.