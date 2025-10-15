7 biggest upcoming movies we’re still waiting to watch in 2025

It's already October, but cinephiles still haven't got their fill of exciting cinema, which is why they have high expectations from the upcoming movies that are yet to be released. From A Minecraft Movie to The Conjuring: Last Rites, 2025 has already witnessed its fair share of box office hits, but movie lovers are hoping that the upcoming movies will deliver even better storylines and character arcs.

The schedule for upcoming movies in 2025, more specifically what's left of it, boasts a number of interesting options that will appeal to viewers of different age groups. Many of them have created a buzz online because they are talked-about sequels that feature beloved characters. The variety of genres, from animation to action, is also another reason for said anticipation.

Although every week will boast new offerings till 2025 comes to a close, the upcoming movies mentioned below are the ones that have received the most attention from movie goers.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

The Housemaid, Wicked: For Good, and five other upcoming movies in 2025 that cinephiles shouldn't miss

1) Predator: Badlands (November 7, 2025)

This upcoming movie is a standalone film in the Predator franchise (Image via 20th Century Studios)

This upcoming movie by Dan Trachtenberg from the Predator franchise is centered around Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator who has been shunned by his clan. As he embarks on a perilous journey, he bonds with an unlikely ally, Elle Fanning's Thia, a damaged synth.

Expectations are expectedly high because Trachtenberg's Predator: Killer of Killers, which was released earlier this year, was well-received by fans of the franchise. Even though not many details have been disclosed about the plot, it is likely that the story will focus on the Predators' home-world and their culture.

It has also been reported that Predator: Badlands will feature a consistent written and verbal language for the Predators created by the same linguist responsible for Avatar's Naʼvi language.

When to watch: The theatrical release of Predator: Badlands is scheduled for November 7, 2025.

2) Wicked: For Good (November 21, 2025)

This upcoming movie will appeal to fans of musicals (Image via Official Movie Website)

Movie lovers are waiting for this upcoming movie by Jon M. Chu to release because they are hoping that it will be as good as its predecessor, Wicked (2024), which is the current highest-grossing Oz film. Like Wicked, Wicked: For Good is also based on Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz, but the new sequel will particularly focus on the second part of the beloved musical.

Both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will reprise their roles as Elphaba Thropp and Glinda Upland. As the adaptation was split into two parts to expand on the relationship between the leads, cinephiles are hoping that the upcoming movie will satisfyingly explore their dynamics and evolving outlooks. The inclusion of two new songs in the soundtrack album has also piqued the interest of fans.

When to watch: Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.

3) Zootopia 2 (November 26, 2025)

This upcoming movie promises to keep the whole family entertained (Image via Disney)

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, this upcoming movie is a sequel to Zootopia, which was released back in 2016. In Zootopia 2, the audience is transported back to the exciting world inhabited by different anthropomorphic mammals, wherein Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) have a new adventure on their hands.

From the striking animation and poignant messages to the witty dialogue and charming characters, Zootopia got a lot of things right, which is probably why it was able to open to record-breaking box office returns in many countries.

Viewers are hoping that Zootopia 2 will be able to offer an even more elevated experience, and the addition of new voice actors such as Andy Samberg, Ke Huy Quan, Quinta Brunson and others certainly feels promising.

When to watch: Zootopia 2 is scheduled to be released theatrically on November 26, 2025.

4) Avatar: Fire and Ash (December 19, 2025)

Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are reported to be in various stages of production (Image via Official Facebook Page)

From the get-go, James Cameron's Avatar has enthralled the audience with its detailed storytelling and groundbreaking visuals. And so, it is not surprising that movie goers are looking forward to seeing how Avatar: Fire and Ash compares to its predecessors, both of which did really well at the box office.

In the upcoming movie, Sam Worthington's Jake and Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri, along with their family, are settling into life with the Metkayina Clan. As they try to overcome the grief of Neteyam's passing, they find themselves up against a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe called the Ash People.

It will be interesting to see if these new "enemies" introduced by Cameron and team are interesting enough to take the narrative in new directions that will add to the overall Avatar experience.

When to watch: The theatrical release of Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled for December 19, 2025.

5) The Housemaid (December 19, 2025)

Freida McFadden's novel was released in 2022 (Image via Official Movie Website)

Adaptations of famous books always get attention, but this upcoming movie became the talk of the town when Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried joined as the leading actresses. Both of them have plenty of experience playing complex roles, and so, bookworms are hoping that they will be able to bring Freida McFadden's vision to life on-screen without diluting the impact and suspense.

The upcoming movie by Paul Feig, like McFadden's book, will revolve around Millie Calloway (Sweeney), who becomes a live-in housemaid for a wealthy family. The family seems perfect on the surface, but Millie soon comes to know that their household hides dark secrets. If this psychological thriller can build the tension as well as its source material, then cinephiles will have a winner on their hands.

When to watch: The Housemaid will hit theatres on December 19, 2025.

6) The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (December 19, 2025)

This upcoming movie is the fourth theatrical film based on the popular show (Image via Official Facebook Page)

From TV to the big screen, SpongeBob has seen several feature film adaptations over the years, and this upcoming movie is the latest offering. The Bikini Bottom resident decides to go on a high-seas adventure in order to look for the legendary Flying Dutchman. In true SpongeBob fashion, the movie promises the thrill of adventure along with plenty of laughs.

Much to the delight of fans, the upcoming movie will feature the original voice cast from the show. With Derek Drymon in the director’s seat, fans are certain that his past experience working with the popular characters will allow him to create a storyline that is rooted in the source while at the same time fusing new elements that make it refreshing and fun.

When to watch: The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is scheduled to be released theatrically on December 19, 2025.

7) Anaconda (December 25, 2025)

The reboot promises clever lines and exciting plot progressions (Image via Official Movie Website)

This upcoming movie by Tom Gormican is a meta-reboot of the Anaconda film series. In the lead are Paul Rudd and Jack Black who play Ronald Griffen Jr., aka Griff, and Doug McCallister respectively. They have high hopes of remaking their favorite film and head to the Amazon rainforest to shoot. However, filming takes a backseat when a real anaconda shows up.

Apart from Anaconda (1997), the other titles in the Anaconda film series haven't really excelled at the box office. The fact that this upcoming movie is choosing to take a different route and lean into the comic elements may just give it the boost needed to reignite interest in the series.

Both Rudd and Black have excellent comedic timing, but only time will tell if their on-screen chemistry is enough to keep viewers invested from start to finish.

When to watch: The theatrical release of Anaconda is scheduled for December 25, 2025.

Cinephiles should make a point to mark their calendars because these upcoming movies promise to deliver riveting plots and memorable characters.

