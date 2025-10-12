10 shows to watch if you like Peacemaker

Season two of Peacemaker came to a close on October 9, 2025, and with no concrete plans for season three as yet, fans aren't sure when they will be seeing their favorite character back on screen. In the latest season, John Cena's Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, goes on a new adventure, which involves finding an alternate universe where he gets to live the kind of life that he has always desired.

From 2022 to date, Peacemaker has found many takers worldwide because it is quite different from the usual superhero storylines they are used to. It is also commendable how James Gunn can ensure that, despite the action-heavy scenes and comic moments, Peacemaker still has depth, encouraging viewers to return for more.

Like Peacemaker, other shows on this list challenge the notion that all superheroes are the same.

The Boys, The Tick, and eight other shows like Peacemaker that viewers won't regret binging

1) Misfits (2009)

Like Peacemaker, Misfits boasts exciting plots and distinctive characters (Image via Channel 4)

This British show, like Peacemaker, never shies away from strong language and disturbing moments. Containing five seasons and 37 episodes in total, the show stars Iwan Rheon, Antonia Thomas, Lauren Socha, Robert Sheehan, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

It focuses on a group of juveniles sentenced to work in a community service programme. But things take a surprising turn when they are caught in a strange electrical storm and start developing supernatural powers.

The main characters aren't exactly amiable, but the viewers are still invested in their stories because their flaws make them more interesting and realistic. Like Peacemaker, the unpredictable narrative never truly divulges what will happen next, adding to the anticipation.

Where to watch: Misfits can be streamed on Prime Video.

2) The Tick (2016)

The Tick, like Peacemaker, features clever lines (Image via Prime Video)

The origins of Peacemaker's Chris Smith lie in comic books, similar to the hero in this show, spanning two seasons and 22 episodes. Based on a character created by cartoonist Ben Edlund, the Tick (Peter Serafinowicz) is a superhero in a blue tick suit. He was first introduced as a newsletter mascot back in 1986.

In the show, the Tick is trying to uncover the identity of the mysterious figure behind the City's underworld. He gets help from Griffin Newman's Arthur Everest, a mild-mannered man who eventually becomes his sidekick.

Even though it is essentially a superhero show like Peacemaker, the focus is not on adrenaline-pumping fight scenes. Now, as the hero goes up against bad guys, there is bound to be some action, but the show's main highlights have to be the charming characters and sharp-witted dialogue.

Where to watch: The Tick is available on Prime Video.

3) The Neighbor (2019)

Fans of the genre will enjoy this underrated gem (Image via Netflix)

Even though Peacemaker is committed to doing anything to restore "peace" and "freedom", his approach isn't condoned by many around him. Similarly, the hero in The Neighbor also struggles with public acceptance.

Containing two seasons and 18 episodes, the Spanish show stars Quim Gutiérrez in the lead. He plays Javier, an ordinary man with ordinary problems. His life changes drastically when he gains a mysterious power. He wants to use his newfound abilities to fight crime, but he discovers that maintaining a secret identity is not as easy as they make it seem in comic books.

It is not common for non-English shows to explore the concept of superheroes, and The Neighbor certainly meets expectations. It can present a distinctively different and yet surprisingly relatable narrative, complemented by everyday characters.

Where to watch: The Neighbor is available to stream on Netflix.

4) Doom Patrol (2019)

Viewers will easily connect to the characters on screen (Image via HBO Max)

Like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol has no dearth of eccentric characters. With four seasons and 46 episodes, the show revolves around a team of unlikely heroes with tragic backstories. They might not be as celebrated as some of their counterparts, but they still do their bit to save the world from evil.

Doom Patrol stars Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Alan Tudyk, Matt Bomer, and Brendan Fraser, among others. The main reason the show received so much attention from viewers is because of the character development. After all, it is always satisfying to see favorite characters grow and evolve due to their experiences.

Fans of Peacemaker will surely enjoy Doom Patrol because it also has the offbeat superhero vibe and dark humor.

Where to watch: Doom Patrol can be viewed on HBO Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

5) The Boys (2019)

The Boys is very different from other superhero shows (Image via Prime Video)

Peacemaker makes it clear that not all superheroes are virtuous and ethical. The same message rings loud and clear in The Boys, containing four seasons and 32 episodes to date. The fifth and final season is expected to premiere sometime next year.

The show introduces viewers to a world wherein superpowered individuals, known as "Supes," are extremely popular and influential. However, they tend to abuse their powers for their own profit. This leads to the birth of several vigilantes who are determined to expose the truth and show people who the "Supes" really are.

The Boys, like Peacemaker, has plenty of crude language, gore, violence, and disturbing scenes. Catering specifically to adults, the storytelling is raw and gritty, which will appeal to viewers who want something different and original.

Where to watch: The Boys is available on Prime Video.

6) Harley Quinn (2019)

It's interesting to see how the writers explore the relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy (Image via HBO Max)

Harley Quinn, like Peacemaker, is a complex character with several layers. Given that the character has appeared in feature films before, viewers had some set expectations, but the show's creators were able to present a whole new iteration that was both surprising and refreshing.

Containing five seasons and 57 episodes, this show focuses on Harley Quinn's break-up with the Joker and her attempt at making a name in the underworld on her own. In the show, Quinn is voiced by Kaley Cuoco, who became a household name after The Big Bang Theory (2007).

The fact that it is animated might prompt viewers to think it may be targeted towards younger audiences, but one watch will set things straight, as it has its fair share of violence and risqué moments.

Where to watch: Harley Quinn can be streamed on Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Prime Video.

7) I Am Not Okay With This (2020)

The clever writing makes this show worth watching (Image via Netflix)

Peacemaker gives viewers an insight into the kind of person Peacemaker is, giving them a reason to tune in season after season. I Am Not Okay With This, containing seven episodes, also allows the audience to delve deep into the protagonist's thoughts and life.

In the lead is Sophia Lillis, who plays 17-year-old Sydney Novak. Not only does she have to navigate the complexities of growing up, but she also has to find a way to embrace her queer identity. However, things become considerably more complicated when she discovers she has telekinetic powers.

Based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel, this show cleverly combines teen drama with superhero arcs. Like Peacemaker, Sydney doesn't fit the ideal superhero image, but that shouldn't stop viewers from taking an interest in her life and how she overcomes the new hurdle.

Where to watch: I Am Not Okay With This can be viewed on Netflix.

8) Gen V (2023)

Like Peacemaker, Gen V shows a different side of superheroes (Image via Prime Video)

Gen V, set in the same universe as The Boys, is currently in its second season. The show stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, Lizze Broadway, and many more. The plot centers around young superheroes studying at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. They push their abilities to the max, hoping to join Vought International's popular superhero team, The Seven.

This satirical superhero TV show features several well-developed characters. The fact that every one of them displays completely different mannerisms and abilities tends to leave a big impression on viewers. Similar to Peacemaker, Gen V offers a good mix of high-octane action scenes, dark humor, and suspenseful drama.

There are times when spin-off shows aren't able to match viewer expectations, but fortunately, Gen V was able to match The Boys in terms of engaging storytelling.

Where to watch: Gen V is available to stream on Prime Video.

9) Koala Man (2023)

This animated show is engaging and funny (Image via Hulu)

When it comes to over-the-top scenarios, very few can match Peacemaker. Another show that willingly pursues absurd plotlines to elevate the entertainment is Koala Man, which contains eight episodes.

Set in an alternate universe where Australia is the world's superpower, this animated sitcom revolves around Kevin Williams, an IT expert voiced by Michael Cusack. Although he moonlights as a low-rent superhero, he has no special powers or abilities, which leads to humorous outcomes.

For the most part, the animation in Koala Man is pretty similar to other adult animated sitcoms, but certain segments really stand out. As there are many inside jokes and references, viewers who have some understanding of the Australian lifestyle and culture will surely find it more amusing.

Where to watch: Koala Man can be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.

10) Creature Commandos (2024)

All the episodes from the first season were written by James Gunn (Image via HBO Max)

Like Peacemaker, the production of Creature Commandos also involved James Gunn. Based on characters from DC Comics, it focuses on a black ops team of monsters named Creature Commandos, whom Amanda Waller has assembled. The show boasts many known names in the voice cast, including David Harbour, Indira Varma, Alan Tudyk, Frank Grillo, and many more.

James Gunn has a way of developing characters unlike any other, making it easy for the audience to connect to them. Both Peacemaker and Creature Commandos benefit from his vision and simultaneously feature cohesive storylines that are exciting, emotional, and hilarious. Even viewers who don't know much about the characters will find plenty to love in this seven-episode animated show.

Where to watch: Creature Commandos is available on Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Prime Video.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Peacemaker should make a point to check out these well-made shows that feature offbeat characters and exciting plots.

