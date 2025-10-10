7 Charlie Hunnam movies and shows to watch if you loved him in ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

True crime fans who have watched Monster: The Ed Gein Story will appreciate Charlie Hunnam's acting skills and ability to mimic the mannerisms of the infamous Ed Gein, also known as the Butcher of Plainfield. Containing eight episodes in total, the third installment in the Monster anthology series explores the nitty-gritties of Gein's life and seeks to uncover the motivation behind his disturbing actions.

In addition to Charlie Hunnam, the season also stars Vicky Krieps, Laurie Metcalf, Suzanna Son, and Tom Hollander, among others. Even though some fans have commented that the narrative is not as cohesive and detailed as the earlier two installments, most viewers have responded positively to Charlie Hunnam's impactful portrayal.

Charlie Hunnam fans who loved watching him in Monster: The Ed Gein Story should indulge in the titles on this list that prove he has a knack for playing complex roles.

Shantaram, Jungleland and five other titles starring Charlie Hunnam that are worth watching

1) Sons of Anarchy (2008)

This Charlie Hunnam show contains inputs from a real-life member of Hells Angels (Image via FX)

Containing seven seasons and 92 episodes, Sons of Anarchy helped make Charlie Hunnam a household name. The show focuses on a close-knit outlaw motorcycle club based out of a fictional town called Charming. Charlie Hunnam plays Jax Teller, the son of the club's founder. When he finds a manifesto written by his late father, he starts to question his priorities, relationships and the club's significance.

From love and loyalty to vigilantism and discrimination, Sons of Anarchy explored a variety of relevant topics across seasons. This show is certainly not for everyone as it doesn't sugarcoat the brutal realities of the real world, but it is certainly entertaining to watch as it introduces several clever twists to keep the audience guessing. The attention to detail is also one of the highlights of this crime drama.

Where to watch: Sons of Anarchy can be viewed on Disney+, Hulu and Prime Video.

2) The Lost City of Z (2016)

This Charlie Hunnam movie will appeal to fans of David Grann's work (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Directed by James Gray, this Charlie Hunnam movie is based on a book by David Grann. The narrative focuses on the adventures of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Hunnam). When Fawcett becomes increasingly obsessed with finding a supposed ancient lost city in the Amazon, it starts to take a heavy toll on his personal and family life.

Viewers who don't know much about Percy Fawcett will certainly find the movie enlightening. Like most biopics, the plot does stray from verifiable facts at times for entertainment purposes, but at its core, it still stays true to Fawcett's journey.

Given the premise, The Lost City of Z really delivers in terms of captivating visuals that capture the untamed beauty of the great outdoors and the mammoth task of exploring the unknown.

Where to watch: The Lost City of Z is available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) Papillon (2017)

Fans of the 1973 adaptation should check out this underrated gem (Image via Bleecker Street Media)

This Charlie Hunnam starrer by Michael Noer is also based on real events. The English actor plays Henri Charrière, a French convict nicknamed Papillon who was falsely imprisoned on Devil's Island. He is hopeful that he will be able to escape the penal colony with the help of Rami Malek's Louis Dega, a counterfeiter who is also imprisoned.

Based on Charrière's autobiographies, this is not the first adaptation of his story. The 1973 version, directed by Franklin J. Schaffner, stars Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman.

The newer adaptation, like the classic, thrives on powerful performances by the leads. Charlie Hunnam brings just the right intensity needed for the role, and his connection to Malek's Dega comes through as genuine and believable.

Where to watch: Papillon can be streamed on Prime Video, Hulu and Apple TV+.

4) Jungleland (2019)

This movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (Image via Paramount Movies)

Max Winkler's sports drama stars Charlie Hunnam and Jack O'Connell in the lead. O'Connell plays Walter Kaminski, also known as "Lion", who used to be a professional boxer. His brother, Hunnam's Stanley, is an ex-con. They work menial jobs to get by. They accept an offer to compete in an underground boxing bout to get rid of their old debt, but things aren't as straightforward as they would like.

This Charlie Hunnam title showcases through example that sometimes simple is the way to go. The writers make sure that the narrative isn't overly complicated or dramatic, and the pacing is just right to keep the audience invested. More than what is happening inside the ring, the focus is on the bond between the two brothers and their desire to follow through on their ambitions.

Where to watch: Jungleland is available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

5) The Gentlemen (2019)

This movie boasts charming characters and a fast-paced screenplay (Image via Miramax)

When it comes to stylish crime capers, very few can do it as well as Guy Ritchie, and so it is not surprising that this movie caught the attention of cinephiles when it was released. Another reason for the hype would be the star-studded cast, which includes the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, and others.

In The Gentlemen, McConaughey's Mickey Pearson is a cannabis mogul who plans to retire. He wants to sell off his profitable marijuana empire, but the announcement triggers a series of twisted plots and schemes. Each character brings something special to the table. Also, in true Guy Ritchie style, there is never a dull moment in the movie.

Where to watch: The Gentlemen can be viewed on HBO Max, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

6) Last Looks (2021)

This mystery film thrives on compelling performances by the lead cast (Image via RLJE Films Facebook)

An adaptation of Howard Michael Gould's novel, Last Looks is a mystery film. Directed by Tim Kirkby, it stars Charlie Hunnam as Charlie Waldo, a former detective who has been living off the grid for three years. He is called back to duty to investigate a high-profile murder case involving the wife of actor Alistair Pinch, portrayed by Mel Gibson.

This movie will particularly appeal to fans of whodunnits. The narrative is simple and yet engaging. Yes, it does have some clichés that are common to the genre, but thankfully, they don't really hamper the overall viewing experience. Charlie Hunnam brings depth to his character, and while Mel Gibson's British accent may raise some eyebrows, he still manages to capture the viewer's attention.

Where to watch: Last Looks can be streamed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Tubi.

7) Shantaram (2022)

The show stars Fayssal Bazzi, Sujaya Dasgupta, Antonia Desplat, and many more (Image via Apple TV+)

When Gregory David Roberts' Shantaram was released in 2003, it won over readers with its thrilling narrative and philosophical exploration. And so, it is not surprising that adaptations have been discussed at length. Even though a feature film was supposed to be developed earlier, this TV version is the first one to come to fruition.

In the twelve-episode show, Charlie Hunnam plays Dale Conti, an Australian paramedic-in-training who gets imprisoned for armed robberies. He eventually makes his escape. He then travels all the way to Bombay and changes his identity in the hope of starting anew.

For the most part, Shantaram stays close to the source material, and Charlie Hunnam does a good job of bringing forth the complexities of the protagonist. His interactions with the other characters feel realistic, which adds to the overall experience.

Where to watch: Shantaram is available on Apple TV+.

45-year-old Charlie Hunnam has not shied away from difficult roles to date, and fans are hoping that the actor will continue to push the envelope in the future as well.

