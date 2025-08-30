7 most popular Tim Meadows movies and shows to watch if you like him in Peacemaker 2

Viewers following Peacemaker 2 have taken a liking to Tim Meadows' Langston Fleury. A new addition to the cast, the character is an ARGUS Agent who has been asked to keep an eye on Steve Agee's John Economos. Fans of the show are used to characters with no filters, and so, it is not surprising that they find Fleury's annoying habits, rude demeanor and talkative personality somewhat charming.

This is not the first time the 64-year-old actor has made an impression on the audience with his on-screen persona. Tim Meadows first gained attention for his comedy, but made it clear soon enough that he is much more than a funny guy. He has played many iconic roles throughout his acting career, and always finds a way to make each appearance distinctive and memorable.

In this list, we take a look at some notable Tim Meadows movies and TV shows that showcase his acting skills and magnetic on-screen presence.

The Goldbergs, Digman!, and five other titles starring Tim Meadows that are worth your time

1) Mean Girls (2004)

Tim Meadows reprised the role of Ron Duvall in the 2024 adaptation (Image via Official Facebook Page)

This movie by Mark Waters has continued to stay relevant because of the various adaptations it has spawned over the years, including the stage musical and the much-talked-about 2024 musical comedy.

Lindsay Lohan plays Cady Heron, a homeschooled teen who transfers to an American high school. She soon realizes that the school's social system thrives on cliques. Despite the warnings from some of her well-wishing schoolmates, she decides to join Regina George's (Rachel McAdams) envied clique, but things become complicated soon enough.

Tim Meadows plays Mr. Ron Duvall, the principal of North Shore High School. Although he is not quite equipped to handle the aftermath of the Burn Book scandal, Mr. Duvall does gain the audience's sympathy for making an effort to help the students speak out and resolve their issues.

Where to watch: Mean Girls can be streamed on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Tubi.

2) The Goldbergs (2013)

Tim Meadows' character was well-liked by fans of the show (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Viewers love sitcoms because of witty dialogue and wholesome entertainment, and this Tim Meadows starrer has the perfect balance of both. In the show, containing 10 seasons and 229 episodes, one member of a dysfunctional family, the Goldbergs, recounts memories of misadventures from his preadolescent and teenage years.

Jeff Garlin, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Troy Gentile, Sean Giambrone, and Hayley Orrantia play the main characters. Tim Meadows plays Jonathan Glascott, a guidance counselor working at the children's high school. Besides teaching, he also delivers pizza and gives guitar lessons. Whenever he is on screen, Mr. Glascott's sharp-witted responses never fail to make the viewers laugh.

The Goldbergs' biggest strength has to be the characters. By no margin are they perfect, but they are realistically relatable and charming, and that is why viewers are invested in their affairs.

Where to watch: The Goldbergs can be viewed on Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

3) Son of Zorn (2016)

Animation fans should check out this underrated gem (Image via Official Facebook Page)

This show, starring Tim Meadows, is a visual treat because it combines animation and live action. Containing 13 episodes in total, the show is set in an alternate reality wherein animated characters co-exist with real-world humans.

The protagonist is Zorn, a barbarian warrior voiced by Jason Sudeikis. He moves to Orange County to reconnect with his ex-wife and son, but things don't exactly go as planned. Tim Meadows plays Craig Ross, the present fiancé of Zorn's ex-wife, Edie, portrayed by Cheryl Hines. Zorn sees Craig as his rival even though the latter tries his best to keep things civil.

Son of Zorn is particularly fun to watch because there is no disconnect between the live actors and the animated characters. The witty sense of humor also helps add to the experience.

Where to watch: Son of Zorn is available for streaming on Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

4) Schooled (2019)

Schooled witnessed the return of Tim Meadows' Mr. Glascott (Image via Official Facebook Page)

The success of The Goldbergs led to the making of this spin-off starring Tim Meadows. This show, containing two seasons and 34 episodes, is centered around AJ Michalka's Lainey Lewis. In The Goldbergs, the audience saw Lainey break off her engagement with Troy Gentile's Barry to pursue her dreams in LA.

In Schooled, Lainey returns to Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, when her stardom dreams don't pan out. She reluctantly agrees to fill the position of music teacher at William Penn Academy. Although she is constantly at loggerheads with the other members of the faculty, she does end up making a difference in the lives of her students.

Tim Meadows reprises the role of Mr. Glascott from The Goldbergs. However, instead of a guidance counselor, he takes charge as the principal of the school this time around. It is not surprising to see that Mr. Glascott is always on point when it comes to hurling witty responses, but he is also always ready to help the students when they need it.

Where to watch: Schooled is available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

5) Hubie Halloween (2020)

Hubie Halloween is perfect for Halloween movie marathons (Image via Netflix)

This movie, starring Tim Meadows, is perfect for movie lovers who enjoy spooky narratives with a comedy twist. Directed by Steve Brill, it stars Adam Sandler in the lead. He plays Hubert Dubois, aka Hubie, a simple-minded delicatessen employee. Most of the people in his city prank him on a regular basis. But somehow, he stumbles onto a real investigation for a real murderer.

Tim Meadows plays Lester Hennessey, who is married to Maya Rudolph's Mary Hennessey. The two of them go to elaborate lengths to prank the naive Hubie. As former Saturday Night Live cast members, both actors have a knack for comedy and, as expected, their scenes in the movie are delightfully hilarious. Hubie Halloween boasts a simple narrative, but it is still quite fun to watch.

Where to watch: Hubie Halloween can be streamed on Netflix.

6) Dream Scenario (2023)

Dream Scenario thrives on detailed performances by the talented cast (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Out of all the Tim Meadows titles on this list, this A24 movie has the most interesting premise of them all. Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, it is a satirical comedy-drama that stars Nicolas Cage in the lead.

Cage plays Paul Matthews, an ordinary college professor who teaches evolutionary biology. He mysteriously starts appearing in the dreams of millions of strangers. Even though he doesn't know the cause of the same, he becomes an overnight star. However, things start to spiral when the dreams turn into nightmares. Tim Meadows plays Brett, the dean of Paul’s college.

Dream Scenario features a layered screenplay that explores multiple themes. Paul is certainly the most interesting character in the film, and the audience soon realizes that there is more underneath his seemingly withdrawn and reserved demeanor.

Where to watch: Dream Scenario can be viewed on HBO Max, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

7) Digman! (2023)

Digman! is perfect for when viewers need a good laugh (Image via Comedy Central Facebook Page)

Many fans are unaware that Tim Meadows has plenty of experience in voice acting. In the past, he has voiced characters in Bob's Burgers (2011), Beavis and Butt-Head (2022), and more. In Digman!, containing two seasons and 16 episodes, Tim Meadows is the voice of Quail Eegan, a cunning billionaire who runs the largest museum in the world.

The adult animated show focuses on Rip Digman, voiced by Andy Samberg, who returns to the world of archaeology after a long hiatus. Digman and his team of experts travel to different parts of the world to find legendary artifacts.

Digman! works because it presents the best mix of endearing characters, engaging storylines and funny dialogue. Goofy and chaotic, this is the kind of show that viewers would want to bingewatch when they want something breezy and fun.

Where to watch: Digman! is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

It is true that Tim Meadows makes a good impression in Peacemaker 2, but fans who have been following the actor's career trajectory won't be surprised because it is not the first time his character has turned into a fan favourite.

