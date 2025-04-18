Black Mirror season 7: Full cast and character list explored

Black Mirror season 7, the latest chapter in Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology, premiered in April 2025 on Netflix. The new season continues the show’s legacy of exploring the complicated relationship between humans and technology. The series was created by Brooker, who also returns as writer and executive producer, alongside Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades.

This season brings a mix of original narratives and returning storylines, including a sequel to season 4's USS Callister. Black Mirror season 7 features a large ensemble cast including newcomers Peter Capaldi, Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Awkwafina. Returning cast members such as Cristin Milioti, Will Poulter, Jimmi Simpson, and Asim Chaudhry also reprise their roles.

Each of the six episodes in Black Mirror season 7 carries its own narrative weight. From simulated realities and memory tech to media manipulation and AI-driven remakes, the season revisits familiar themes through new lenses.

Black Mirror season 7: Cast overview

Awkwafina as Kimmy (Hotel Reverie)

Awkwafina as Kimmy in Black Mirror season 7 Hotel Reverie (Image via Netflix)

Kimmy is a driven and fast-talking tech innovator spearheading Redream, a cutting-edge software that allows studios to insert present-day actors into archival footage to create reimagined versions of classic films.

In Hotel Reverie, she approaches studio head Judith Keyworth with the idea, hoping to revive the financially struggling Keyworth Pictures. Awkwafina is best known for her work in Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell, and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

Peter Capaldi as Older Cameron Walker (Plaything)

Peter Capaldi as Older Cameron Walker in Black Mirror season 7 Plaything (Image via Netflix)

Capaldi takes on the role of an aging and disillusioned Cameron Walker, a former tech visionary whose lifelong project has consumed his identity. When he is apprehended for a minor crime, his interrogation leads to the startling revelation that he never stopped playing the game he built. Capaldi is best known for portraying the Twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who, as well as Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It, and for his appearance in Paddington.

Paul Giamatti as Phillip (Eulogy)

Paul Giamatti as Phillip in Black Mirror season 7 Eulogy. (Image via Netflix)

Phillip is a man who has long left behind his youthful ambitions as a musician and now lives a quiet, routine existence. When he receives a mysterious package containing a memory-based simulation device, he embarks on a journey into digital recreations of his past in Eulogy.

Through this technology, Phillip revisits key moments and people from his earlier life, confronting unfulfilled dreams and unresolved emotions. Giamatti is celebrated for his performances in Billions, Sideways, and Cinderella Man.

Issa Rae as Brandy Friday (Hotel Reverie)

Issa Rae as Brandy Friday in Black Mirror season 7 Hotel Reverie (Image via Netflix)

Brandy Friday is a celebrated Hollywood actress grappling with the fading spotlight and a deep sense of dissatisfaction with the trajectory of her personal and professional life.

In an attempt to rekindle her career, she accepts a lead role in a revolutionary AI-powered remake of one of her favorite golden-age films. Issa Rae is known for her breakout success with Insecure and her roles in Barbie and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Tracee Ellis Ross as Gaynor (Common People)

Tracee Ellis Ross as Gaynor in Black Mirror season 7 Common People (Image via Netflix)

Gaynor is a seasoned medical technology representative who steps in when Amanda and Mike face a dire health emergency. She presents them with an experimental, subscription-based medical implant that promises to prolong Amanda’s life.

Having undergone the procedure herself, Gaynor’s ability to speak from experience helps her gain the couple’s trust. Tracee Ellis Ross is widely known for her acclaimed work in Black-ish, Girlfriends, and American Fiction.

Cristin Milioti as Nanette Cole (USS Callister: Into Infinity)

Cristin Milioti as Nanette Cole in Black Mirror season 7 USS Callister: Into Infinity ( Image via Netflix)

Nanette Cole returns in a more commanding role after escaping the twisted digital simulation featured in the original USS Callister. Now the captain of the USS Callister, she faces a harsh new environment where the stakes are no longer virtual but very real.

Nanette struggles with the emotional and tactical demands of leadership, especially as danger looms and the survival of her crew becomes uncertain. Milioti is widely recognized for her roles in Palm Springs, Made for Love, The Penguin, and How I Met Your Mother.

Jimmi Simpson as Walton (USS Callister: Into Infinity)

Jimmi Simpson as Walton in Black Mirror season 7 USS Callister: Into Infinity (Image via Netflix)

In the original USS Callister episode, Walton’s digital self made a significant sacrifice to help his crew escape into an alternate universe. In the sequel in Black Mirror season 7, USS Callister: Into Infinity, the focus shifts to the real-world Walton, who is now the CEO of Callister Inc.

He finds himself grappling with escalating user complaints about in-game disruptions caused by rogue elements. Jimmi Simpson is known for his performances in Westworld, Pachinko, and Psych.

Emma Corrin as Dorothy Chambers (Hotel Reverie)

Emma Corrin as Dorothy Chambers in Black Mirror season 7 Hotel Reverie (Image via Netflix)

Dorothy Chambers is a former Hollywood icon brought back to life through advanced AI technology in Black Mirror season 7's Hotel Reverie. Her digital recreation is cast in a modern remake of one of her original films, blurring the lines between performance and identity.

Emma Corrin is known for roles in The Crown, A Murder at the End of the World, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Nosferatu.

Rashida Jones as Amanda (Common People)

Rashida Jones as Amanda in Black Mirror season 7 Common People (image via Netflix)

Amanda is a teacher and devoted wife whose life is turned upside down by a sudden medical crisis. In an effort to survive, she and her husband Mike (played by Chris O’Dowd) opt for an experimental piece of technology designed to extend her life.

However, they soon discover that the solution comes with serious consequences. Rashida Jones is best known for her roles in Parks and Recreation, The Office, The Social Network, and Angie Tribeca.

Chris O'Dowd as Mike (Common People)

Chris O'Dowd as Mike in Black Mirror season 7 Common People (Image via Netflix)

Mike is a husband whose ordinary, content life is suddenly disrupted when his wife Amanda faces a critical medical emergency. Faced with limited options, Mike agrees to try an advanced subscription-based implant designed to preserve Amanda’s life.

As they navigate the consequences of this decision, Mike finds himself grappling with the emotional and ethical weight of trusting experimental technology. Chris O’Dowd is known for his performances in The IT Crowd, Girls, and The Big Door Prize.

Siena Kelly as Maria (Bête Noire)

Siena Kelly as Maria in Black Mirror season 7 Bête Noire (Image via Netflix)

Maria is a successful food scientist working for a major snack corporation when her world begins to unravel in Black Mirror season 7's Bête Noire. Her stable life is disrupted by the unexpected arrival of Verity, a former classmate from her school days.

As Verity integrates herself into Maria’s workplace, Maria begins to question her surroundings, her memories, and her own sense of reality. Kelly has previously appeared in Domino Day: Lone Witch and Temple.

Rosy McEwen as Verity (Bête Noire)

Rosy McEwen as Verity in Black Mirror season 7 Bête Noire (Image via Netflix)

Verity reenters Maria’s life under mysterious circumstances in Black Mirror season 7's Bête Noire, taking up a position at the same company where Maria works. While she appears to be a familiar face from the past, her presence quickly unsettles Maria, raising doubts about Verity’s intentions and identity.

As tension builds, it becomes unclear whether Verity herself is the source of the disruption, or merely a trigger for something deeper. Rosy McEwen is known for her work in Apartment 7A and The Alienist.

Billy Magnussen as Karl (USS Callister: Into Infinity)

Billy Magnussen as Karl in Black Mirror season 7 USS Callister: Into Infinity (Image via Netflix)

Karl, who debuted in the original 2017 episode USS Callister, returns in the sequel Into Infinity. This time, the crew faces a fresh and urgent threat that pushes their limits in a transformed virtual world. Karl’s return adds continuity to the evolving storyline, as he reunites with his fellow digital crewmates under increasingly dangerous circumstances.

Billy Magnussen is recognized for his roles in The Franchise, Made for Love, and Ingrid Goes West.

Milanka Brooks as Elena Tulaska (USS Callister: Into Infinity)

Milanka Brooks as Elena Tulaska in Black Mirror season 7 USS Callister: Into Infinity (Image via Netflix)

Elena Tulaska returns in USS Callister: Into Infinity, reprising her role from the original episode. Now part of a crew facing the very real danger of death in a once-controlled digital environment, Elena must confront the escalating risks that come with their new reality. Milanka Brooks is known for her appearances in The Windsors and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Lewis Gribben as Young Cameron Walker (Plaything)

Lewis Gribben as Young Cameron Walker in Black Mirror season 7 Plaything (Image via Netflix)

In Plaything, Lewis Gribben plays a younger version of Cameron Walker, a reserved journalist who visits game developer Colin Ritman to learn about his latest creation.

What begins as a simple interview turns into something much deeper when Cameron realizes that the project involves a form of artificial life. He has previously appeared in Generation Z, Masters of the Air, Deadwater Fell, and T2 Trainspotting.

Osy Ikhile as Nate Packer (USS Callister: Into Infinity)

Osy Ikhile as Nate Packer in Black Mirror season 7 USS Callister: Into Infinity (Image via Netflix)

Nate Packer, first introduced in USS Callister as an intern stuck in a thankless role, returns in USS Callister: Into Infinity with more experience and greater involvement in the crew’s evolving journey.

His return highlights the growing camaraderie and urgency among the digital team as they confront new and potentially fatal challenges in their virtual reality. Osy Ikhile is also known for his roles in All American, Citadel, and Misfits.

Paul G. Raymond as Kabir Dudani (USS Callister: Into Infinity)

Paul G. Raymond as Kabir Dudani in Black Mirror season 7 USS Callister: Into Infinity (Image via Netflix)

Kabir Dudani, the talented programmer from the original USS Callister, returns in the sequel episode to face a far more intense digital landscape. This time, Kabir and the rest of the crew are trapped in a video game environment where the threat of death is constant and immediate. Paul G. Raymond has also appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine, Wonka, Avenue 5, and Starstruck.

Patsy Ferran as The Guide (Eulogy)

Patsy Ferran as The Guide in Black Mirror season 7 Eulogy (Image via Netflix)

In Eulogy, a man is sent a strange device that enables him to relive moments from his past using digitally recreated photos and keepsakes. Patsy Ferran plays the Guide, a calm and supportive figure who assists the user in navigating these recreated memories. She has previously appeared in Mickey 17, Miss Austen, Jamestown, and Black Narcissus.

Harriet Walter as Judith Keyworth (Hotel Reverie)

Harriet Walter as Judith Keyworth in Black Mirror season 7 Hotel Reverie (image via Netflix)

Judith Keyworth is the head of Keyworth Pictures, a legacy studio once known for its classic black-and-white films. In Hotel Reverie, she’s initially doubtful about reviving her studio through artificial intelligence, expressing skepticism toward digital innovation and contemporary filmmaking methods. Walter is known for her roles in Silo, Succession, Law & Order: UK, and Sense and Sensibility.

Black Mirror season 7: Production insights

Charlie Brooker is still the main creative mind behind Black Mirror season 7. He returns as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Annabel Jones, his long-time collaborator, is back as well. Jessica Rhoades also joins the team as executive producer. Each episode has a different director. They were picked to match the tone and style of their stories.

Filming of Black Mirror season 7 took place in several countries. Each location was chosen to fit the feel of the episode. The production used a mix of real sets and visual effects. In Hotel Reverie, the design reflects old Hollywood. In USS Callister: Into Infinity, the look is more high-tech and futuristic.

Brooker told Netflix Tudum in an interview published on April 15, 2025, why they brought back the USS Callister story.

“We left the crew hurtling toward an uncertain future – what happens next was a question we were constantly asked,”

he said. The new episode builds on the original but can still stand alone.

The ship had to be redesigned for the sequel in Black Mirror season 7. According to Tudum in the same article, the team updated it while keeping parts fans would recognize. The directors and designers worked closely to find the right balance. Actors also praised the set experience and the creative freedom they had during filming.

Black Mirror season 7 explores themes familiar to long-time viewers: surveillance, memory, digital immortality, and emotional displacement. Each episode offers a distinct approach, and while characters occasionally reappear, the show retains its anthology format.

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More