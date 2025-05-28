Sherlock soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Sherlock is a British television drama series remake of the classic detective stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. It is produced by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. Sherlock features Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson.

There have been 13 episodes in total which have been aired in four sets of three between 2010 to 2017, with a special one which aired on 1 January 2016. While the programme is otherwise fascinated by contemporary London, the special programme is fascinated by its Victorian equivalent, re-telling the initial stories.

The music for all episodes was composed by David Arnold and Michael Price, earning critical acclaim and multiple honors, including a 2014 Emmy Award, two additional Emmy nominations, and a BAFTA nomination.

The complete Sherlock soundtrack explored

The complete soundtrack featured in seasons 1 to 4 of Sherlock is listed below:

All tracks composed and produced by David Arnold and Michael Price.

Opening Titles

The Game Is On

War

Pink

Security Cameras

Pursuit

Which Bottle

Targets

Library Books

Number Systems

Light-Fingered

Elegy

Crates of Books

Sandbag

On the Move

Back to Work

Woman on the Slab

A Man Who Can

Final Act

All tracks composed and produced by David Arnold and Michael Price.

Irene's Theme

Potential Clients

Status Symbols

The Woman

Dark Times

Smoke Alarm

SHERIocked

Pursued by a Hound

The Village

Double Room

Deeper into Baskerville

To Dartmoor

The Lab

Mind Palace and Solution

Grimm Fairy Tales

Deduction and Deception

Prepared to do Anything

Blood on the Pavement

One More Miracle

All tracks were composed and produced by Michael Price and David Arnold, except where individual authorship is specifically indicated.

How It Was Done

God Rest His Soul

Floating Dust

#SherlockLives

Back to Work

Vanishing Underground

John is Quite a Guy

Lazarus

Lestrade — The Movie

To Battle (Michael Price)

Stag Night (David Arnold)

Mayfly Man (David Arnold)

Major Sholto

Waltz for John and Mary

Magnussen

Forwards or Backwards

Redbeard

The Lie in Leinster Gardens

Addicted to a Certain Lifestyle

The Problems of Your Future

Appledore

The East Wind

Titles

All tracks composed and produced by Michael Price and David Arnold.

The Stranger

59 Missed Calls

Murder This Time

AGRA

Absolute Trust

Running Away

Cheating

Sharks

Never a Field Agent

Gunshot

Get Your Attention

Stopped Lying Down

Too Heavy

Window Deduction

Anyone

Favourite Room

You Look Different

No Charges

Who I Want to Be

In the Tower

She Was Different

Doing a Good Thing

3 Suspects

Pick Up

Brother Mine

Bones

The Hall

I Had No One

Open Your Eyes

Always the Grown Up

Who You Really Are

Where to listen Sherlock soundtrack

Spotify: Each season has its own album.

Each season has its own album. Apple Music: Full albums available under “David Arnold & Michael Price.”

Full albums available under “David Arnold & Michael Price.” Amazon Music: Available for both streaming and digital purchase.

Available for both streaming and digital purchase. YouTube Music: Official albums and user-uploaded tracks are accessible.

About Sherlock

The show follows the adventures of Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch), a "consulting detective" who utilizes his remarkable mind to solve complex crimes in contemporary London. He is aided by Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman), a war veteran doctor recently returned from duty in Afghanistan.

Holmes is condescending to Detective Inspector Greg Lestrade (Rupert Graves) and the rest of the Scotland Yard crew at first, but soon impresses them with his phenomenal mind and powers of observation.

Watson's blog of their investigation contributes to the growing fame of Holmes, but he is not enthusiastic about fame. His cases are becoming popular with the public and even with the attention of the British government.

The series is comprehensive in terms of crime and types of criminals, yet the ongoing battle with his nemesis, Jim Moriarty (Andrew Scott), is a thread that runs through the entire series.

Regular cast members include St Bart's Hospital pathologist Molly Hooper (Louise Brealey), landlady Mrs. Hudson (Una Stubbs), and Holmes's brother Mycroft, who is played by co-creator Mark Gatiss.

Produced by the BBC and Hartswood Films, the series lists Moffat, Gatiss, Sue Vertue, and Rebecca Eaton as executive producers. The series is mainly shot in Cardiff, but North Gower Street in London is utilized as a stand-in for the iconic 221B Baker Street.

The series received three awards at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for Benedict Cumberbatch, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Martin Freeman, and Outstanding Writing by Steven Moffat.

The series won the Outstanding Television Movie award in 2016 as well. Sherlock also received a Peabody Award in 2011. Season 3 was the most-viewed UK drama since 2001, and the series has been sold to 180 nations around the globe.

Interested viewers can stream all four seasons of BBC's Sherlock on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and PBS.

