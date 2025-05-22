Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? May 22, Thursday, 2025

Jeopardy! crowned a familiar face as its champion once again on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Brendan Liaw, the returning champion from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, secured his third consecutive victory.

Ad

Brendan won the title with a total score of $20,600, bringing his total winnings for the three days to $59,398. He did this by playing carefully and doing well on Final Jeopardy. Angela Mustapha from Arkansas and Matt Askins from Arizona were both good opponents, but Brendan's consistent strategy and confidence helped him win again.

Brendan was the only contestant who got the category of Born and Died, Final Jeopardy! clue right, figuring out that Henry Kissinger was the answer. The person who shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 and died in Connecticut in 2023 was given the clue. They were born in Fürth, Germany, in 1923. Brendan's exact bet of $800 made sure he won. Angela won $8,800 at the end of the game, and Matt won $2,800.

Ad

Trending

One of America's most famous quiz shows, Jeopardy!, has been around for a long time. The show, which started in 1964, is known for being different from other quiz shows because it gives contestants answers and they have to come up with the right question.

The show, which is now hosted by Ken Jennings, continues to challenge players and entertain viewers with tough trivia questions and a unique way to play.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – May 22, Thursday, 2025

Ad

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy round opened with diverse categories such as Titles, Triple Talk Songs, and The Middle Ages. Contestants also tackled clues in Around the House, ‘B’ & ‘B’, and Last Lines of the Children’s Book.

Brendan Liaw took an early lead, accumulating $3,600 by the first break. Angela Mustapha held $1,000, while Matt Askins had $400. Matt later landed the first Daily Double under Last Lines of the Children’s Book, wagering $1,000 on the clue referencing The Velveteen Rabbit. He answered correctly.

Ad

That being said, Brendan won the round with $5,000, Angela with $1,800, and Matt with $1,200. Early on, Brendan's leadership stood out. The others showed promise, but they couldn't keep up with his quick buzz-ins and correct answers. The next rounds would follow this one.

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, May 2, 2025

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round featured categories including Subtitles, Creatures of the Earth, Outdoor Art, Historical Movies & TV, In the Dictionary, and Russian Bodies of Water.

Ad

The gameplay intensified as the stakes doubled. Matt found the second Daily Double in Creatures of the Earth, and risked everything with a true Daily Double, but lost $4,000 after incorrectly guessing the mammal with osteoderms, which was armadillo.

In the next clue about a mural by Shepard Fairey, Brendan correctly identified Muhammad Ali, giving him his third Daily Double. He bet $2,400, which raised his score to $17,800.

Read more: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Ad

Brendan had the most money at the end of the round, with $19,800. Angela came in second with $9,400, and Matt came in third with $2,800. Brendan made sure that the game was pretty much tied going into Final Jeopardy, so that round was essential.

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy category was Born & Died.

The clue was: "He was born in Fürth, Germany in 1923, shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973, and passed away in Connecticut in 2023."

Ad

Brendan was the only contestant to respond correctly with,

“Who is Henry Kissinger?”

Brendan bet $800, which brought his total to $20,600. Angela had a good second round, but she missed the clue and lost $8,800. Matt also gave the wrong answer, and the episode ended with $2,800. Brendan's win was his third in a row, and it proved that he is a strong competitor again.

Contestant Profiles for Jeopardy!

Ad

Brendan Liaw – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Brendan is a recent graduate and stay-at-home son who entered the game as a two-day champion with $38,798. His fast buzzing and deep knowledge helped him control the board throughout the game. With calm strategy and correct Final Jeopardy answers, he continued to outplay his competitors.

Angela Mustapha – Conway, Arkansas

Angela, a library specialist, brought a strong presence to the board, particularly in the Double Jeopardy round where she increased her score significantly. Despite missing Final Jeopardy, she showed solid command in categories like “Russian Bodies of Water” and “Historical Movies & TV.”

Ad

Matt Askins – Chandler, Arizona

An aerospace engineer, Matt showed promise in Jeopardy round but stumbled with his true Daily Double wager in the Double Jeopardy round. That gamble cost him the chance to stay competitive. His performance declined afterward, and he could not recover in Final Jeopardy.

What sets Jeopardy! apart from other game shows

The answer-first format of Jeopardy! makes it different from other quiz shows; contestants have to frame their answers as questions. Because players have to think backwards in this format, it creates a unique cognitive challenge. There are three rounds: Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. Each round gets harder and the stakes get higher.

Ad

Daily Doubles, which let contestants bet some or all of their current earnings, are another thing that makes the game unique. These turning points can change the game's momentum in a big way.

Many game shows are based on luck, but Jeopardy! is based on factual knowledge, strategic betting, and quick recall. It's a test of both your brains and your nerves. It's a show where being ready and thinking quickly often decide who wins.

Ad

Game Statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode – May 22, 2025

Ad

Contestants:

Brendan Liaw – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Recent Graduate & Stay-at-Home Son (Returning Champion)

Angela Mustapha – Conway, Arkansas – Library Specialist

Matt Askins – Chandler, Arizona – Aerospace Engineer

Jeopardy! round

Categories:

Titles

Triple Talk Songs

The Middle Ages

Around the House

“B” & “B”

Last Lines of the Children’s Book

Scores at First Break:

Brendan – $3,600

Angela – $1,000

Matt – $400

Scores at end of round:

Brendan – $5,000

Angela – $1,800

Matt – $1,200

Daily Double 1:

Category: Last Lines of the Children’s Book

Clue: “But he never knew that it really was his own bunny, come back to look at the child who had first helped him to be real.”

Contestant: Matt

Wager: $1,000

Result: Correct (Answer: The Velveteen Rabbit)

Ad

Double Jeopardy round

Categories:

Subtitles

Creatures of the Earth

Outdoor Art

Historical Movies & TV

In the Dictionary

Russian Bodies of Water

Scores Entering Final Jeopardy:

Brendan – $19,800

Angela – $9,400

Matt – $2,800

Daily Double 2:

Category: Creatures of the Earth

Clue: Structures called osteoderms throughout this mammal’s body protect it from predators

Contestant: Matt

Wager: $4,000 (True Daily Double)

Result: Incorrect (Correct Answer: armadillo)

Daily Double 3:

Category: Outdoor Art

Clue: Shepard Fairey used a 1967 photo of this athlete to create a 7-story mural outside a Louisville YMCA

Contestant: Brendan

Wager: $2,400

Result: Correct (Answer: Muhammad Ali)

Ad

Final Jeopardy round

Category: Born & Died

Born & Died Clue: He was born in Fürth, Germany in 1923, shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973, & passed away in Connecticut in 2023

He was born in Fürth, Germany in 1923, shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973, & passed away in Connecticut in 2023 Correct Answer: Who is Henry Kissinger?

Final Scores:

Brendan – $20,600 (Correct)

Angela – $8,800 (Incorrect)

Matt – $2,800 (Incorrect)

Additional Insights:

Total Correct Final Jeopardy! Responses: 1 (Brendan)

Final Jeopardy! Wager by Brendan: $800

Three-Day Total for Brendan: $59,398

Missed Clue: All contestants missed the sports clue in “B” & “B” about rubbing out the back line of the batter’s box.

All contestants missed the sports clue in “B” & “B” about rubbing out the back line of the batter’s box. Correct Response: What is the batter’s box?

Ad

Brendan's third win shows not only how good he is at trivia, but also how consistent he is. He plays Daily Doubles with confidence and gets Final Jeopardy guesses right every time, which makes him a strong candidate to win again.

Angela did a great job on Double Jeopardy. With a focused play, she closed the score gap. Even though she lost, she was a standout contestant because of how well she planned her moves and how much she knew.

Ad

The May 22, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! showed how the show is known for its exciting competition and intellectual challenges. Brendan Liaw once again showed that he could stay calm under pressure, bet strategically, and know a lot. He stood out because he got the Final Jeopardy question right, which brought his three-day total to $59,398.

Angela and Matt both had good times, but Brendan was better at timing and accuracy. As its 41st season continues, Jeopardy! is still a daily source of great trivia and quick thinking. Fans can look forward to Brendan coming back as the champion in the next episode, where he will try to get his fourth straight win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More