G2 Esports vs 100 Thieves - VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The G2 Esports vs 100 Thieves at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1 on April 13, 2024, will kick off Week 2 of the tournament. The teams will go head-to-head for the first time in VCT history. While G2 is coming off of a win in Week 1, 100T lost their first game. Therefore, for the latter, the stakes are higher as losing two games in a row could seriously jeopardize their hopes of making it to Masters Shanghai in May and potentially securing three VCT Championship Points.

This article covers everything you need to know about today's G2 Esports vs 100 Thieves match in VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Everything you need to know about G2 Esports vs 100 Thieves at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1

Prediction

Last week G2 Esports took the stage by storm as they scored decisive victories against Evil Geniuses on both Lotus and Icebox. What was remarkable about them was that each member of the roster was firing off. The new addition, Jacob "icy" Lange, was the only player who finished the game with a negative K/D.

100 Thieves faced a somewhat shocking loss against Sentinels. While Icebox appeared to be close, Split was an absolute washout. Cryocells was the only player who managed to finish with a positive K/D. The squad has always been strong when it comes to strategies, and Boostio is a solid addition to that end.

100T has shown nothing this season that can give fans a glimmer of hope. Each player must show up firing on all cylinders today if they are to overtake G2 Esports—the clear favorites going into this match.

Head-to-head

Today's G2 Esports vs 100 Thieves match at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1 is the first time these teams will face each other in an official series.

Recent results

Going into today's G2 Esports vs 100 Thieves game, the former has a L-W-L-W-W streak against Evil Geniuses, KRU Esports, MIBR, Sentinels, and Evil Geniuses, respectively. They had defeated Sentinels, the eventual winners at Kickoff, and won their first game in Stage 1.

100T, on the other hand, are coming off of an extensive loss streak, having lost every single game they have played in 2024 with their new roster. Oxygen Esports, Cloud9, Leviatan, and Sentinels are among the teams they have lost to.

Potential lineups

G2 Esports

Jacob "valyn" Batio (IGL)

Batio (IGL) Trent "trent" Cairns

Cairns Jonah "JonahP" Pulice

Pulice Nathan "leaf" Orf

Orf Jacob "icy" Lange

Lange Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

100 Thieves

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Matthew " Cryocells " Panganiban

" Panganiban Daniel " eeiu " Vucenovic

" Vucenovic Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Anthony "Zikz" Gray (Coach)

Where to watch G2 Esports vs 100 Thieves

This game will take place on April 13, 2024. The following are the region-specific start times for the VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1 match featuring G2 and 100T:

US (West): 2 pm PT

2 pm PT US (East): 4 pm ET

4 pm ET Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 11 pm CET

11 pm CET India: 2:30 am IST (next day)

2:30 am IST (next day) Japan and Korea: 5:30 am KST (next day)

You can watch the match on the following websites:

Once this game is over the Sentinels vs Leviatan match will start.

