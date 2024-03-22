The Gen.G vs Sentinels match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid will be held on March 22, 2024. Whoever wins this Upper Bracket Finals will go straight to the Grand Final, where the winner will be awarded a cash prize of $250,000 and three VCT Championship Points. The loser will be knocked down to the lower bracket, where they will get another chance to make it to the Grand Final.

With Gen.G and Sentinels having an undefeated streak at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid, the match is expected to be a banger. This article details the teams' recent results, potential lineups for today's Gen.G vs Sentinels series, and a winner prediction. You can also find the live stream details and live results.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Gen.G vs Sentinels at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Who will make it to the Grand Final?

Prediction

There is not much to say about either Gen.G or Sentinels' performance in recent times. Both teams have played like well-oiled machines. There is always someone or the other popping off, leading to a successful run.

Among Gen.G players to look out for, Kim "Karon" Won-tae and Kim "Lakia" Jong-Min will play an important part in today's match. Kim "t3xture" Na-ra's entry fragging potential will also be put to the test against Sentinels' notoriously strong defensive setup.

In the Sentinels camp, Zachary "zekken" Patrone must show up with blazing guns if the team wants to cross this final hurdle and qualify for the Grand Final. Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi's game sense and utility usage have also been on point so far in the tournament, but a slight upgrade in gunplay might be the need of the hour as these two powerhouse teams face off.

Overall, the Gen.G vs Sentinels match is more likely to go the way of the North American squad, provided they can iron out the mild inconsistencies that have affected them recently.

Head-to-head

Gen.G and Sentinels have not met in an official match since the former switched from competing in NA to Pacific. This will be their first VCT encounter.

Recent results

Going into the Gen.G vs Sentinels match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid, both teams have a W-W-W-W-W streak in their last five matches. The former has defeated the likes of DRX, Paper Rex (twice), LOUD, and EDward Gaming, while the latter has come out on top against NRG Esports, LOUD (twice), Team Heretics, and Karmine Corp.

Potential lineups

The potential lineups for today's Gen.G vs Sentinels match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid are as follows:

Gen.G Sentinels Byeong "Munchkin" Sang-beom Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi Kim "t3xture" Na-ra Tyson "TenZ" Ngo Kim "Meteor" Tae-O Mohamed "johnqt" Amine Ouarid (IGL) Kim "Lakia" Jong-Min Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro Kim "Karon" Won-tae Zachary "zekken" Patrone Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach) Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Head Coach)

Where to watch Gen.G vs Sentinels

The Gen.G vs Sentinels match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid will be played on March 22, 2024. Here are the region-wise start times:

US (West): 8 am PT

8 am PT US (East): 11 am ET

11 am ET Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 4 pm CET

4 pm CET India: 8:30 pm IST

8:30 pm IST Japan and Korea: 12 am KST (next day)

You can watch the series live on the official channels:

Viewers interested in additional banter and commentary can join one of the many watch parties hosted by players, streamers, and content creators worldwide.

Live results

Note: This section will be updated as the match progresses.

Map veto: TBD

Map 1 - TBD

TBD Map 2 - TBD

TBD Map 3 - TBD

