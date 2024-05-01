Valorant dev confirms Replication won't be returning in this Episode

In a Reddit thread, a Valorant developer recently confirmed that Replication will not be returning to the title’s mode pool in Episode 8. It is a best-of-nine Spike plant mode featuring 80-second rounds. At the beginning of a match, all five players of either team will vote for an Agent they wish to play as during the game. When the timer runs out, one unit from the available five is selected, and all members of the squad have to use them.

Valorant developer confirms Replication game mode is not returning during Episode 8

When Replication, a fan-favorite game mode, was removed from the queue pool with the release of Valorant Patch 6.01, several players were bothered by it. Many used to appreciate how simple this mode was. Although it was removed from the queue pool a year ago, you can still enjoy it by hosting a custom game with your friends.

Recently, Valorant developer u/Altombre has commented on Replication's return in a Reddit thread. They have said that their team currently doesn’t have any plans to reintroduce this mode back in the title in Episode 8. Hence, players will have to wait for almost two more months to see if things change regarding the mode, with Act 3 of Episode 8 having just started.

Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 3 is now available, and gamers can check out the brand-new content, including the new Battlepass. The Mystbloom skin bundle has also been added to the store, and players can add it to their collections by spending 8,700 VP (Valorant Points).

