Paper Rex vs LOUD - VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Paper Rex vs LOUD matchup at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid will take place on March 22, 2024. Both squads are considered the stalwarts of their regions, but they find themselves in the lower bracket presently, where their tournament dreams hang by a thread. The winner gets to fight for a chance to take home $250,000 and three VCT 2024 Championship Points.

This article will discuss the upcoming Paper Rex vs LOUD matchup at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid. It will review the recent matches and potential lineups to predict a winner. It will also provide you with the livestream details so you can keep up with the action.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Paper Rex vs LOUD at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Who will be knocked out of the tournament?

Prediction

Paper Rex (PRX) and LOUD are about as different as teams can be. While the former thrives in chaotic situations, the latter is one of the most systematic teams. A matchup between them is, therefore, a coming together of two opposites, so the outcome is always interesting—at least when both teams are playing to the best of their abilities.

Presently, however, both PRX and LOUD seem to be slightly off their A-game. PRX has still not found its footing with the new member—Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha. Their present state is very feast or famine, which is not a reliable place to be when going up against the best in the world.

LOUD also lost a key piece of their puzzle in 2024. While Gabriel "qck" Lima has allowed them to try out more flexible team compositions, the squad has looked more shaky now than ever before. That said, even in this position, they are a formidable team, as Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro is a master at anti-stratting.

Given the current state of affairs, unless Paper Rex can dig deep and find something to throw off LOUD, the match will likely go the way of the Brazilians.

Head-to-head

Before today, Paper Rex and LOUD have only had one official faceoff. It was at Champions 2023, where the Singaporean squad came out on top 2-1.

Recent results

Going into the Paper Rex vs LOUD match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid, both teams have identical-looking win streaks—L-L-W-W-L.

In the last month, Paper Rex has lost to Gen.G (twice) and EDward Gaming but defeated Karmine Corp and Team Heretics. LOUD, on the other hand, has had successful matchups against FunPlus Phoenix and EDward Gaming but lost to Sentinels (twice) and Gen.G.

Potential lineups

The following lineups are expected at the Paper Rex vs LOUD match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid:

Paper Rex LOUD Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart Gabriel "qck" Lima Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto Felipe "Less" Basso Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro (IGL) Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira Ilya "something" Petrov Arthur "tuyz" Vieira Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach) Pedro "peu" Lopes (Coach)

Where to watch Paper Rex vs LOUD

The Paper Rex vs LOUD match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid will take place on March 22, 2024. Here is a list of region-wise start times:

US (West): 11 am PT

11 am PT US (East): 2 pm ET

2 pm ET Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 7 pm CET

7 pm CET India: 1:30 pm IST

1:30 pm IST Japan and Korea: 13 am KST (next day)

You can watch the game live on the official channels:

You can also tune into one of the watch parties hosted by players and streamers worldwide for additional commentary and banter.

