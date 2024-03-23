Paper Rex vs Sentinels - VCT 2024 Masters Madrid Lower Final: Prediction,  livestream details, live results, and more

The Paper Rex vs Sentinels match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid on March 23, 2024, will decide who goes into the Grand Final tomorrow. The loser will be knocked out and have to forego the chance to take home $250,000 and three VCT 2024 Championship Points. Moreover, the American organization has a lot riding on its back as it is the last remaining non-Pacific team in the competition.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Paper Rex vs Sentinels match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid.

Paper Rex vs Sentinels at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Who will make it to the Grand Final?

Prediction

Going into the Paper Rex vs Sentinels Lower Final match at Masters Madrid, there are a few key players to look out for on either side. On the PRX bench, it is Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart and Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha.

The former's lack of impact in most recent games is noticeable from the Singaporean squad's decisive victory against LOUD yesterday, where mindfreak went positive for the first time since their opening game.

Monyet is also a feast-or-famine player at the moment. While he has had highly impactful rounds here and there, this match is the time for him to show up with blazing guns.

As far as Sentinels is concerned, Zachary "zekken" Patrone and Tyson "TenZ" Ngo coming online early will be important. Both high-caliber players have found it difficult to find their footing in the game at Masters Madrid, but considering how much lies on the back of this game, there is no time like today to restore Sentinels to their 2021 glory days.

Going by the trend in this tournament, the map pool for the Paper Rex vs Sentinels match will likely sport Split, Sunset, Lotus, Bind, and Ascent, with Sentinels potentially banning Icebox and PRX from doing away with Breeze. This looks more in favor of Sentinels than PRX, giving them a higher chance of coming out on top.

Head-to-head

Sentinels and Paper Rex faced off twice at the AfreecaTV Valorant League in December 2023. The North Americans took the first series 2-1 and the second 3-0. This will be their first game on a VCT stage.

Recent results

As we head into the Paper Rex vs Sentinels match today, Sentinels is coming off a W-W-W-W-L streak, having lost only to Gen.G in this tournament. Paper Rex, on the other hand, has a L-W-W-L-W streak at Masters Madrid. They defeated the likes of Team Heretics, Karmine Corp, and LOUD, but failed against EDward Gaming and Gen.G.

Potential lineups

These are the teams you can expect to see at the Paper Rex vs Sentinels bout at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid:

Paper Rex Sentinels Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto Tyson "TenZ" Ngo Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha Mohamed "johnqt" Amine Ouarid (IGL) Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro Ilya "something" Petrov Zachary "zekken" Patrone Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach) Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Head Coach)

Where to watch Paper Rex vs Sentinels

The Paper Rex vs Sentinels match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid will be played on March 23, 2024. The following are the region-wise start times:

US (West): 8 am PT

8 am PT US (East): 11 am ET

11 am ET Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 4 pm CET

4 pm CET India: 8:30 pm IST

8:30 pm IST Japan and Korea: 12 am KST (next day)

You can watch the series live on the official channels:

If you wish to watch broadcasts in other languages, you can find official streams. Alternatively, you can follow the action by tuning into a watch party.

Live results

Note: This section will be updated as the match progresses.

