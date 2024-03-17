Team Heretics vs Paper Rex - VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Team Heretics vs. Paper Rex match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid on March 17, 2024, is bound to be rousing as the number two seeds from EMEA and Pacific face off against each other in a bout to keep their tournament dream alive. The winner will get to live an extra day and a chance to take home three VCT Championship Points and a cash prize of $250,000.

You might have many questions about the Team Heretics vs. Paper Rex match at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid. This article will discuss the teams' recent results and the expected lineups and predict who has a higher chance of winning the series. It will also provide you with live broadcast details.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Team Heretics vs Paper Rex at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid: Who will win the final match of Swiss Stage Round 2?

Prediction

Team Heretics is an up-and-coming team. Few people expected to see as much success this early on in the VCT 2024 season. Adding Dominykas "MiniBoo" Lekavičius and Benjy "benjyfishy" Fish seems to pay dividends as the youngsters have dominated the server in most matches.

Paper Rex is a tried-and-tested squad, but coming into VCT 2024 Masters Madrid, they seemed a little shaky on both Bind and Split. Despite some solid individual performances, the overall synergy seemed a little off.

The result of today's Team Heretics vs. Paper Rex game depends significantly on whether PRX can get back their footing and play like the well-oiled machine they have been so far. If not, Team Heretics would run away with the series, effectively killing PRX's aspirations of winning an international tournament again.

Head-to-head

Team Heretics and Paper Rex have only played one official match against each other in October-November 2024, at the Valorant India Invitational by Galaxy Racer, where PRX defeated TH 3-1.

Recent results

Team Heretics have won three of their last five matchups. However, as for the Team Heretics vs. Paper Rex game at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid, they are coming off two consecutive losses. Their current streak is W-W-W-L-L against FUT Esports, Karmine Corp, Natus Vincere, Karmine Corp, and Sentinels, respectively.

Paper Rex was one of the favorites coming into Masters Madrid, but they lost their opening game to EDward Gaming. Their present streak over the last five matches against Sentinels, Gen.G, T1, Gen.G, and EDG is L-W-W-L-L.

Potential lineups

These are the lineups you can expect to see at the Team Heretics vs Paper Rex head-to-head today:

Team Heretics

Ričardas "Boo" Lekavičius (IGL)

Lekavičius (IGL) Dominykas "MiniBoo" Lekavičius

Lekavičius Patryk "paTiTek" Fabrowski

Fabrowski Benjy "benjyfishy" Fish

Fish Enes "RieNs" Ecirli

Ecirli Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

Paper Rex

Aaron " mindfreak " Leonhart

" Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Cahya " Monyet " Nugraha

" Nugraha Khalish " d4v41 " Rusyaidee

" Rusyaidee Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach)

Where to watch Team Heretics vs Paper Rex

The Team Heretics vs. Paper Rex matchup at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid will take place on March 17, 2024. The region-wise start-timings are as follows:

US (West): 11 am PT

11 am PT US (East): 2 pm ET

2 pm ET Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 7 pm CET

7 pm CET India: 11:30 pm IST

11:30 pm IST Japan and Korea: 3 am KST (next day)

You can catch all the action as it unfolds on the official channels:

You may also tune into watch parties hosted by streamers and content creators for additional commentary and banter.

