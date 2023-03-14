Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Agent tier list: Is Gekko really a broken Initiator? 

Valorant's latest competitive Act, Episode 6 Act 2, commenced on March 7, 2023, introducing a brand new Agent to the game's intriguing pool of playable characters. The popular hero tactical shooter currently features 22 Agents, including six Duelists, six Initiators, five Controllers, and four Sentinels.

Considering the start of a new competitive frame, it's natural for fans to wonder about the state of Valorant's Agent meta. To top it off, the newest Agent in the game is a force to be reckoned with.

With Gekko's introduction, players have to deal with four quirky and powerful abilities and have been exposed to a new Initiator meta. To help players understand the current meta in Valorant and defy their limits, the following section features a comprehensive Agent tier list for Episode 6 Act 2.

What is the prevailing Valorant Agent meta like in Episode 6 Act 2?

Valorant's Agent meta usually shifts after patch updates targeting agents and their abilities. Hence, players see a trend change right after a new Act, or Episode commences, especially when a new Agent or map is introduced as part of the season.

With Valorant being a free-to-play first-person shooter, the developers strive to keep things fresh by occasionally adding new elements to the game. As a result, players are often exposed to new metas and required to keep up with the title's updated trends to win games.

Disclaimer: The following part of the article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

S-tier

As readers will know, the S-tier features the best Agents in Valorant's current meta. Here are all the Agents that qualify:

Jett KAY/O Gekko Killjoy

Jett has always been an S-tier Duelist due to the sheer amount of space control, first blood, and valuable intel she can provide with her versatile abilities, including her potent Ultimate.

With supernatural robotic powers to shut down his opponents and provide valuable information, KAY/O has topped the list of Initiator Agents for a long time. In addition to his signature ability to suppress, he can blind and flush out enemies from critical corners.

The newest member of Valorant Protocol, Gekko, is undoubtedly one of the most powerful Agents to be introduced in the game. His kit is simple to understand and allows him to be independent of the team. With his arsenal of pet creatures, Gekko can gather information, help Duelists, plant/defuse the spike, and even detain enemies with his overpowered Ultimate. However, considering his unbalanced state, his kit may receive a nerf soon.

Last on the S-tier, Killjoy quickly rose to the top of the dry Sentinel meta after Chamber's disappointing nerf in Episode 5 Act 3. With Breeze's recent removal from the rotation, all the current maps favor Killjoy's kit, making her the best Sentinel Agent in the game.

A-tier

The list is long for the "second best" Agents in Valorant; here are all the playable characters that qualify for A-tier as of Episode 6 Act 2:

Phoenix Raze Brimstone Omen Sova Fade Skye Sage

Phoenix and Raze are two of the best Duelist Agents in the game, even though the latter requires some diligence on the player's part. Both offer highly valuable utilities to help the team take space on a site by flushing enemies out of critical spots and supporting independent, aggressive plays. Furthermore, both Agents are equipped with potent Ultimates.

Brimstone and Omen offer high-quality visual barriers to cut down the enemy's line of sight and discourage aggressive strategies. Brimstone's easy-to-use kit and fast smokes make him one of the best Controllers for solo queues. While Omen favors slow-paced execution, his ability to teleport makes him an unpredictable and dangerous character.

Sova and Fade feature comparable abilities, offering location-revealing and scouting powers. However, with Fade's recent nerf, which affected her Prowler's distance, most solo players would prefer Sova's kit over hers. However, Fade's kit, including her deafening Ultimate, is highly versatile on maps like Haven and Ascent.

Skye is another excellent Initiator who can blind and scout for enemies and heal her injured teammates. However, she flourishes in the presence of good team communication.

Lastly, Sage takes the A-tier position in the Sentinel meta. She is effective on defense and can lead her team to victory with aggressive wall executions on offense. She is a powerful Agent in maps like Icebox, Lotus, and Split and fairs well in a double Sentinel team composition alongside Cypher and Killjoy.

B-tier

This section includes agents requiring high mastery or with selfish utility kits. They are:

Neon Yoru Reyna Viper Breach Cypher

With powers to dumbfound their enemies, both Neon and Yoru can be exceptionally strong Duelist Agents. Yoru has excellent aggressive potential, and his signature teleport-flash duo can be challenging to counter.

Neon's Fast Lane and High Gear can help her tackle enemies and provide valuable cover to her team during site executions. However, both Agents require team coordination and mastery on the player's side to flourish in the current Valorant meta.

Reyna has incredible solo carry potential, but she features one of the most selfish kits in Valorant. Except for her infinitely-ranged Leer, all her abilities depend on whether she secures kills. She offers very little value to team play, making B-tier a suitable position for her.

After being one of the most dominant Controllers for a long time, Viper has stepped down from the S-tier to the B-tier for a change. While the recent nerf to her Ultimate plays a part in her downfall, Breeze and Bind's removal has also shifted the meta surrounding her and her fellow Controller Agents.

Breach is an unavoidable Initiator Agent on maps like Haven and Fracture. His kit favors closely-spaced maps, allowing him to throw on-point flashes and concuss lineups. That said, he is a heavily team-dependent Agent suitable for B-Tier.

Cypher received a significant buff in Episode 5 Act 2, quickly boosting his low pick rate. However, his traps can be predictable and countered using teleport or vertical mobility abilities. Like Yoru and Neon, the Moroccan spy requires the players to master his utilities to provide value to the team.

C-Tier

This tier consists of Agents that are not optimal picks in the current Valorant meta, especially in solo queue. However, they are popular in professional plays with plenty of discipline and sufficient team communication. Here are the Valorant Agents that belong to the C-Tier:

Astra Harbor Chamber

Like before, Astra remains one of the weakest Controller Agents in Valorant due to her high skill requirements and limited kit. She is a good pick for certain maps but is not an optimal Agent without proper team communication and timing.

Harbor has been a bottom-tiered Agent since his introduction in Episode 5 Act 3. While he is viable in double Controller team compositions, the water-bending Indian's magical kit falls short in every other situation.

After his brutal nerf last year, the once-dominant Chamber quickly fell from the S-tier to the least optimal category. His kit is no longer valuable as a Sentinel, and the nerf to his teleport ability took away his potential to be a pseudo-Duelist for his team.

Does Gekko require a nerf?

Considering the current state of Agents in Valorant, the only direct counter to Gekko's abilities (especially his Ultimate) is KAY/O's ZERO/POINT and NULL/CMD (Ultimate).

Players can also destroy his Wingman and Dizzy by shooting at them or using AoE abilities. His Mosh Pit can also be countered by avoiding its point of detonation.

While Gekko's basic and signature abilities seem balanced, his Ultimate may require the developers' immediate attention for now. Thrash features 200 HP and high mobility, making breaking it difficult in most situations.

Gekko's Ultimate requires a nerf on its health and mobility to make it more balanced.

Poll : 0 votes