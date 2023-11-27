Valorant: Sentinels of Light skins ranked from worst to best

The Sentinels of Light skin collection debuted in Valorant's Episode 3 Act 1. This skin line, based on lore from the popular multiplayer video game League of Legends, has gained a lot of attention owing to its distinct aesthetic. People were hooked not just by the compelling designs but also by the upgradeable animations and eye-catching finisher.

Following its success, Riot Games released the Sentinels of Light 2.0 Collection during Valorant's Episode 7 Act 3. The weapon skins under the 2.0 collection have the same designs as the original, including sound effects and finisher animation. With both versions out, it seems to be the best time to list the worst and the best cosmetics from this bundle.

This article is going to rank the Sentinels of Light skins from worst to best.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Valorant’s Sentinels of Light skins from worst to best

10) Spectre

Sentinels of Light Spectre (Image via Riot Games)

The Sentinels of Light Spectre is part of the sequel bundle released during Episode 7 Act 3 of Valorant. It is by far one of the least preferred Spectre skins. Since it is a silenced weapon, the sound effects offered by the bundle don't make gel well with the original gun sound. Other options like the Magepunk Spectre and the Protocol 781A Spectre are better skin choices for this weapon.

The Sentinels of Light Spectre is available for 2,175 Valorant Points and comes in four color schemes: default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple.

9) Shorty

Sentinels of Light Shorty (Image via Riot Games)

The number 9 spot is claimed to be the Shorty from Sentinels of Light 2.0 Collection. For a sidearm cosmetic, the cost of the Shorty from this bundle could rip a hole into your pocket. Despite the lack of Shorty skins in Valorant, it still doesn't have much to offer, as the design theme doesn't blend well with the shotgun sidearm.

This cosmetic is priced at 2,175 Valorant Points and has four colors to offer: the default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple.

8) Ares

Sentinels of Light Ares (Image via Riot Games)

Part of the original Sentinels of Light collection, this Ares skin is one of the least preferred ones among all the available options. The slow fire rate leaves the gun relatively unused. That, coupled with the sound effects, makes the weapon clunky to use. There are other better options, like the Singularity Ares, available if you are in the market for a skin for this gun.

Priced at 2,175 Valorant Points, the Sentinels of Light Ares comes in four variants - the default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple.

7) Odin

Sentinels of Light Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The Sentinels of Light Odin has an outdated and boring appearance. Additionally, it doesn't have the same degree of uniqueness as other cosmetics such as the Glitchpop Odin. The only saving grace is the sound effects, which feel robust while firing the weapon. This cosmetic for the Odin is part of the second iteration of the bundle.

The Sentinels of Light Odin is available for 2,175 Valorant Points and it comes in four variants: the default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple.

6) Operator

Sentinels of Light Operator (Image via Riot Games)

As a part of the original bundle, the Operator from the Sentinels of Light Collection is a fine pick for players looking for a distinctive design for their sniper rifle. The muzzle elements combine into a singular form while equipping the gun, adding a unique look to the weapon. The sound effects blend well with the Operator, packing each shot with a solid punch.

Priced at 2,175 Valorant Points, the Sentinels of Light Operator comes in four variants: the default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple.

5) Sheriff

Sentinels of Light Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

One of the most attractive sheriff skins in Valorant is the Sentinels of Light Sheriff. It has a tidy appearance and lenfs the Sheriff's skin roster some much-needed refreshment. It feels good to hit headshots with this weapon.

This cosmetic is priced at 2,175 VP, and comes in four variants: the default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple.

4) Phantom

Sentinels of Light Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The Sentinels of Light Phantom lives up to expectations as the ace of the sequel collection. It looks elegant yet simple, and wielding it is a whole different sensation that is only matched by the likes of the Prime Phantom. This puts it right up there with the the best Phantom skins to own in the game.

Priced at 2,175 VP, the Sentinels of Light Phantom comes in four variants: the default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple.

3) Vandal

Sentinels of Light Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

This bundle includes one of the best-looking and most vibrant Vandal cosmetics that manages to convey a feeling of grandeur. The Sentinels of Light Vandal’s appearance and movement give the weapon an unusually heavy appearance but the player is left soothened by the sound that goes off after each fire. Even with its attractive appearance, many players have opted for using this skin — especially considering the cost.

The Sentinels of Light Vandal is available for 2,175 Valorant Points and comes in four color combinations - default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple.

2) Relic of the Sentinel Melee

Relic of the Sentinel (Image via Riot Games)

As a melee skin, the Relic of the Sentinel Melee holds a grace of its own. The glowing relic stones are placed perfectly on the weapon, giving it an appealing look and feel.

This melee skin is part of the original bundle and is priced at 4,350 VP. It also comes in four color combinations: default, pink, red/Green, and blue/purple.

1) Relic Stone Daggers Melee

Relic Stone Daggers (Image via Riot Games)

At the top spot, we have the Relic Stone Dagger from the Sentinels of Light 2.0 Collection. Out of all the dual-wield weapons in the game, the Relic Stone Daggers boast some of the finest sound effects and plenty of stylish animations on each dagger.

The Relic Stone Daggers are priced at 4,350 VP and are available in four variants: the default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple.