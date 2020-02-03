10 behind the scenes photos you need to see from Royal Rumble 2020

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What a show it was!

Royal Rumble 2020 is officially in the history books now, as we witnessed WWE pull off yet another amazing show to kickstart this year's road to WrestleMania. The PPV is considered by many, including me, as the most exciting show of the year and WWE surely didn't disappoint us this time around. We saw some massive entrants in the Rumble, including the surprise return of the Rated-R Superstar, Edge.

Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair came out victorious in their respective Royal Rumble matches, and have booked themselves a ticket to WrestleMania 36. Well, the excitement for WrestleMania season has just started to take over the WWE Universe, and we look set for yet another build-up to the Show of Shows in Tampa on April 5th.

The WWE Universe surely loves to look at what went on behind the scenes during and before a massive show like the Royal Rumble. It is for people like us, that wwe.com has released some very interesting backstage shots of the event.

So without further adieu, let's take a look at some of them here!

#10 Just chilling out!

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins!

WWE Superstars portray various characters on-screen with some of them being the crowd-favorite babyfaces, while others being the hated heels. But no matter how much they curse and hurt each-other on our TV screens, behind the scenes they all are like a big happy family.

As seen in the picture above, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns can be seen chilling out together before the show. Ironically, Reigns ended up hitting Rollins with a Superman punch during the Royal Rumble match after which several other Superstars took out Rollins and eliminated him.

#9 Soaking it all in!

Aleister Black!

While veterans like Rollins and Reigns are used to performing in front of huge crowds and main-eventing WrestleManias, there are other young Superstars who are yet to achieve that level of success.

Advertisement

In the above shot, Aleister Black can be seen in the arena before the show, where he appears to be soaking in the big-match feel around him. Let's hope WWE utilizes the massive talent of Black and we see him rise to the top of the roster sometime soon. He sure deserves it!

1 / 5 NEXT