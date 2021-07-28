10 Funniest WWE botches of all time involving current superstars

WWE fans once heard a memorable line ring through their ears,

“You are only half the man I am, and I have half the brain than you do!”

While everything that Sid Vicious said on the mic was gold, the line mentioned above holds a special place in our memory. It is one of the funniest botches in WWE history, and no one could stop laughing after Vicious delivered the dialogue with unmatched confidence.

Over the years, we have seen countless WWE botches unfold inside the ring and on the mic. Often when these mishaps are not gruesome, they lead to unforgettable segments that could tickle your funny bones years later. Fans spend hours on the internet looking at these errors with their cursor resting on the replay button, but few never get old.

Here, we look at some of the funniest botches in WWE history involving current superstars. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#10 Montez Ford’s dive (WWE RAW)

The hype got the better off Montez Ford that night

WWE Superstar Montez Ford often produces jaw-dropping stunts inside the squared circle. His high-flying maneuvers often account for picturesque spots during matches. However, Ford will undoubtedly want to forget one particular dive that ended in a hilarious botch on WWE RAW. The incident unfolded in one of the pre-taped episodes.

I’m sorry did that just really happen to Montez Ford?!?



Wtf that was a super Botch! #raw pic.twitter.com/bRlFt0Bzgf — Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) March 31, 2020

The Street Profits teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and Angel Garza. During the match on WWE RAW, Ford sat in the middle of the ring and screamed “WrestleMania” before going for a dive off the rope.

Unfortunately for him, Austin Theory didn’t know if he was supposed to catch Ford and the latter completely missed the target. As a result, he crashed against the ramp, and everyone took a moment to digest what had just happened.

How the phone conversation went between my mom & I tonight... pic.twitter.com/C725SKqUwk — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) March 31, 2020

The entire sequence of events was amusing, and fans quickly saw the funny side to the incident after finding out that Ford was alright. Later backstage reports claimed that Seth Rollins was supposed to trip Montez Ford before his dive. However, Ford saw that Rollins was too far away and decided to go for the move anyway.

#9 Titus O’Neil wipes the floor, literally (WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, 2018)

Those are Titus O'Neil's shoes

Titus O’Neil is one of the most respected WWE Superstars today. His work for the community is widely appreciated amongst the fans. However, one of the most famous WWE moments involving O’Neil is his legendary entrance during WWE Greatest Royal Rumble. He was set to enter the match at No. 39, but not one was ready for what was coming next.

And for my next trick I'll make this @TitusONeilWWE disappear! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/Dyvh04WQHQ — Austin #Creed4KOTR - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) April 27, 2018

Titus O’Neil was told backstage that he needed to hurry up and get to the ring immediately. This led to him running towards the squared circle with everything he had only to trip right at the end of the ramp.

O’Neil’s momentum took him sliding under the ring while the rest of the arena erupted in laughter. It was one of the funniest entrances seen in WWE history, and no number of replays will ever be enough to soak this botch in all its glory.

