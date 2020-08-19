10 most memorable odd pairings in WWE history

Over the years in WWE, we have seen many odd on-screen couples. Some of these TV couples left viewers confused, and others had fans rooting for them from day one.

We often see odd couples in the real world, and WWE is no exception. WWE has used the angle to establish characters in certain ways, and also to build lesser-known stars into prominence.

The odd couple storyline has been used not just for romantic pairings, but for tag teams that fans would never think of working together—for example, a big, menacing monster with a small underdog. WWE has even used this to turn well-known stars from heel to babyface, and vice versa.

Here are 10 of the most memorable odd couple pairings that we have seen in WWE to date.

#10 R-Truth and Carmella

Carmella and R-Truth were a comedic pairing

Carmella and R-Truth were a couple that was brought together for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, and they dubbed themselves "The Fabulous Truth". The pair eventually won Mixed Match Challenge after defeating Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox in the finale at Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2018. As their reward, the duo both won number 30 slots in the upcoming Royal Rumble matches.

The TRUTH is that @CarmellaWWE & @RonKillings have WON the #WWEMMC to enter the #RoyalRumble Match at No. 3 and go on a FABULOUS all-expense paid vacation! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ZKw1PDTMSx — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018

Following Mixed Match Challenge, the unlikely friends stuck together. When the 24/7 Championship was introduced, R-Truth was very much involved in the title picture with Carmella by his side, either helping him keep hold of the belt or win it back. R-Truth and Carmella often appeared on WWE TV in an array of disguises in their attempts to stop rival Drake Maverick from finding them.

Advertisement

Later on, Carmella pinned R-Truth to win the 24/7 for herself. The roles were then reversed for a short while, as it was R-Truth acting as the helper this time. The couple was later split up in the 2019 WWE draft, with Carmella staying on SmackDown and Truth moving over to RAW.