10 most emotional moments in WWE history

WWE has seen some of the most emotional moments in all of sports entertainment

WWE has had a long and successful history, and that itself has made it one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world.

Since its inception, fans have seen many jaw-dropping moments both inside and outside the ring, and many of those moments have moved them in a way they'd never expected.

Many such moments have been extremely emotional for the viewers, as they have witnessed some impressive storylines, some heartbreaking retirements, and a few instances when kayfabe bled into reality.

In this article, we will look at the 10 most emotional moments in WWE history, and the impact it had on the entire WWE Universe.

#10 Shawn Michaels retires Ric Flair

When real men cried

We’ve seen many Career vs. Career matches in WWE, but the one between Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair moved every single person in the arena in such a way that we still get goosebumps whenever we see images and videos reminding us of the match.

At WrestleMania 24, Ric Flair's "Career Threatening" match against Shawn Michaels saw the two veterans go at it in one of the most emotional matches we’ve ever seen.

Flair fought through a Sweet Chin Music and a modified figure four leglock, but he never gave up hope and kept on fighting.

In the end, Michaels said to Flair "I'm sorry, I love you", before nailing a final Sweet Chin Music before pinning the legend and ending his 35-year-long wrestling career.

After embracing Flair who was in tears, Michaels left quickly as Flair got a long-standing ovation from the crowd.

Flair embraced his family at ringside and then, as he proceeded to go backstage, he thanked the crowd for their support. This was arguably one of the most emotional retirement matches we’ve ever seen along with the one in which The Undertaker retired Michaels.

