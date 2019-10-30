10 Photos you need to see of WWE Superstars and their Halloween Costumes

Happy Halloween!

It is that time of the year when people all over the world are busy in carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns, watching horror movies, visiting haunted houses, as well as dressing up in different costumes. Yes, we are talking about one of the most fun celebrations of the entire year, Halloween.

We've seen many fans dress up as their favorite wrestlers and attend Halloween costume parties and wrestling shows. Well, our favorite WWE stars haven't been immune to this craze either with many of them sharing their pictures in the get-up of some other character.

So without any further delay, let's dive right into the ten previous Halloween costumes of WWE Superstars. Do let us know in the comments section which was your favorite one.

#10 Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is well-known for her cosplays on WWE TV from Harley Quinn to Freddy Krueger and even Chucky. But take a look at this picture above of the Goddess being dressed up as one of the most bizarre characters in WWE history - Goldust. Only someone like her can make Goldust look cute.

Little Miss Bliss is currently on a hiatus, following the loss of her Women's Tag Team titles to the Kabuki Warriors. Despite this, she remains to be a crucial part of the women's division and was recently drafted to Friday Night SmackDown along with Nikki Cross.

#9 Pete Dunne

The former WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne is one of the toughest guys on the WWE roster currently. Being considered as one of the biggest future stars of the company, the Bruiserweight is one of the top guys on WWE NXT.

The picture above shows Dunne during the 2017 Halloween, dressed up as the Dancing clown Pennywise from the horror movie series IT, which is based on Stephen King's novel of the same title. Was this movie on your Halloween month watch list?

