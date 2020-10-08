10 surprising names that could be included in WWE Draft 2020 pool 

This year's WWE Draft will roll out across two nights, starting with the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. It will culminate on the October 12th edition of RAW.

The Brand Invitational Rule has diluted the WWE Universe's excitement for this year's Draft to a certain extent. So Vince McMahon and co. must ensure some surprises for their fanbase in the upcoming edition of the Draft.

An exciting aspect of the WWE Draft is the inclusion of certain names that most people don't expect to be a part of the draft pool. This year's Draft should follow the same mantra to create a buzz over the next few days.

With that in mind, here are 10 surprising names that could be included in the 2020 WWE Draft pool.

#10 WWE RAW's Mercedes Martinez

As reported by WrestlingInc, Mercedes Martinez may no longer be involved with the RETRIBUTION faction on WWE RAW. Mustafa Ali, the leader of Retribution, posted five images that displayed the reasons why each member joined the anti-establishment faction. As seen below, Martinez wasn't featured in this collage.

Also, T-Bar only follows four people on Twitter, all of them being RETRIBUTION members. He doesn't follow Martinez, who hasn't changed her name on Twitter unlike other core members of the stable apart from Mustafa Ali.

Martinez was shifted from NXT to RAW because of her role in RETRIBUTION, and if she isn't going to be a part of the faction from this point onwards, Martinez might be included in the 2020 Draft Pool so that she can find a permanent brand for herself at the moment.

#9 WWE Free Agent Dabba-Kato

Dabba-Kato lost to Braun Strowman in his last appearance on RAW Underground. It seemed like Kato would receive a temporary push as a result of his feud with Braun Strowman. While the push may still be on the cards for him, Dabba-Kato could be included in the 2020 Draft Pool to further his career outside of appearing as a free agent on RAW Underground.

Dabba-Kato may crash Braun Strowman and Keith Lee's latest feud if he gets drafted to RAW as well.