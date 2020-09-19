The 5 most anticipated WWE returns right now

2020 has been an unusual year for WWE fans. During the pandemic era of wrestling, several changes have been administered to the WWE product. Nevertheless, surprise returns have been one of the most exciting aspects of its programming since its inception.

However, live audiences have been replaced by virtual crowds in the ThunderDome, so surprise returns won't be the same anymore. That doesn't mean viewers at home will stop enjoying the adrenaline rush caused by these moments anytime soon. After all, Roman Reigns made a triumphant comeback at SummerSlam. His appearance at the event created an opportunity for other high-profile Superstars to return to WWE's ThunderDome, as well.

These are the five most anticipated WWE returns right now.

#5. Samoa Joe's WWE in-ring return

Samoa Joe hasn't been featured in a match on WWE RAW since February when Joe teamed up with The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens to face Seth Rollins, AOP, and Murphy.

Joe has been showcasing his chops as a part of the commentary team on WWE RAW recently. Last month, MVP revealed that Samoa Joe will return to in-ring action sooner than later in an interview with Newsweek.

"What I understand, ol' Samoa Joe is gonna be back in action and over the years Samoa Joe and I have been great friends, but we've never ever faced each other. At this stage of my career, I think I feel a lot more confident facing him, knowing that I got Bobby and Shelton backing me up—but I also know that wouldn't phase Joe in the least."

While MVP wants to take on The Samoan Submission Machine on Monday Night RAW, the most obvious direction for Samoa Joe would be to go after Seth Rollins when he returns to the squared circle.

Samoa Joe should’ve been WWE champion already. pic.twitter.com/UupDjFEyAS — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 🔥 (@adamgoldberg28) September 14, 2020

Joe did get into an altercation with Rollins during his feud with Rey Mysterio on recent episodes. If WWE wants to extend The Mysterio Family's storyline with The Monday Night Messiah, Samoa Joe could take part in Rollins' downfall.