11 Strangest WWE Superstar cameos in Movies and TV Shows

WWE Superstars who made this list includes Bret Hart, The Rock and even Goldberg

Some of these WWE Superstar cameos have rarely been seen by the WWE Universe

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10



WWE and entertainment go hand-in-hand. The wrestling business is a staging ground for some to enter the world of movies and TV shows. Look no further than The Rock, Batista, John Cena, and even Hulk Hogan to an extent. There have been quite a few stars who tried to cross over but didn't make it.

WWE Superstars have cameos in TV shows and movies that some fans have forgotten or don't know about

WWE Superstars have been guest stars over the years in several television and movie roles that some fans have probably forgotten that they were even in. Even more so, some of them were just downright strange, to begin with.

Of course, that implies what the definition of strange is. But it's safe to say that the content of that specific movie or TV show didn't set the box office on fire but seemed to be something out of the ordinary. Moreover, there have been times where it went against their usual character type that fans are used to seeing.

WWE Superstars they are or were, but translating into another medium didn't always go well. Here are the 11 Strangest WWE Superstar cameos in Movies and TV.

#11 Bret Hart in The Immortal (2000)

Like his WCW run, this didn't define the excellence of execution (Pic Source: Peace Arch Entertainment Group)

Bret Hart will always be remembered as 'The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be' specifically for his time in WWE. Bret Hart had a recurring role on the Lonesome Dove TV series in the mid-90s and had numerous guest appearances in other shows over the years.

It should be noted that Bret Hart was in WCW and not WWE at this time, but it still counts. On the short-lived TV show, The Immortal starring Lorenzo Lamas plays an immortal warrior named Raphael "Rafe" Cain, who hunts demons spreading evil. Bret Hart guest-starred on a couple of episodes as Randall, who is the polar-opposite of Lamas's character and "bats for the other team." Specifically, Randall hunts demons who are trying to turn over a new leaf.

Of course, Rafe and Randall will eventually battle it, and of course, Rafe wins. It's easy to understand why this show didn't last more than a season, and even Hart's accent in the episode is a cross between a typical southerner and the Bayou. Keep in mind, Bret Hart was from Calgary in Canada, and that accent was seeping through as he spoke.

If anything, this TV show will mark those rare appearances by a WWE Superstar on a television show that never saw the light of day unless someone searched for it on the internet.

