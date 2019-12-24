12 Days of WWE Christmas: My Wishlist for 2020

Dear Santa Vince, this is what I'd like from WWE in 2020

'Tis the season once again. It's that magical time of the year for good tidings and joy. The spirit of giving is in the air, and WWE did a fair share of giving the fans what they wanted in 2019. Kofi Kingston completed his 11-year journey to capture his first WWE Championship. Becky Lynch fulfilled her life long dream of being in the main event of WrestleMania, winning the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships in the process.

The WWE Universe was introduced to one of the most complex characters in company history. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has captivated audiences since his debut, and recently took the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins, a man who has fallen out of favor with the crowd.

The Women's Tag Team Championship was introduced and by year's end main evented a PPV when it closed out the final show of the year, TLC. Not to mention WWE fans in the Middle East were treated to their first women's match when Natalya squared off against Lacey Evans at Crown Jewel. It truly has been quite a year of monumental moments.

Since it is the Christmas season, I decided to look ahead to 2020. A new year brings new opportunites for WWE. What could be ahead? A shock return? Another first-of-its-kind match? A long overdue push for certain a WWE Superstar? I know I have a few things on my wish list. 12 of them to be exact. Here's what I would like Santa Vince to bring to WWE TV in 2020.

#12 Christian inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

It's time for the former World Champion to get the call

Captain Charisma is one of many in a long line of former WWE Superstars that deserve to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Christian, along side his best friend Edge, helped bring the tag team division to new heights during the Attitude Era. They captured tag team gold 7 times while putting on memorable matches with The Hardy Boyz and the Dudleyz, most notably. Their TLC match at WrestleMania X-Seven is regarded as one of the best, if not the best, TLC match in company history.

One could argue Edge and Christian deserve an induction as a team, but Christian accomplished plenty on his own to merit a solo nod:

World Heavyweight Champion

ECW Champion

Intercontinental Champion

World Tag Team Champion

Light Heavyweight Champion

Hardcore Champion

European Champion

Christian's career "Totally reeks of awesomeness!" I would very much like for him to be recognized this year alongside Batista and the nWo.

