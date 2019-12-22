12 Most memorable WWE moments of 2019

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Natalya vs Lacey Evans at Crown Jewel

2019 is drawing to its end, and WWE has already started promoting Royal Rumble 2020. With an end to another year, there are many reasons to look back at what transpired during these last 12 months.

WWE did everything to draw in the audience. The slow and steady rise of independent promotions culminated into WWE's biggest adversary to date -- AEW. It led to some creative steps by the company and eventually benefitted the WWE universe.

The year 2019 allowed for a very peculiar Wild Card Rule. Superstars were able to jump from one brand to another, and this resulted in some great match-ups. WWE also introduced the 24/7 Championship belt, which has given us some hilarious moments and unique segments involving Hollywood celebrities.

Here is a list of ten of the most memorable moments from WWE that happened in 2019.

#1 Women's match in Saudi Arabia

Lacey Evans vs Natalya in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2019

WWE made history in 2019 by becoming the first professional wrestling promotion to hold a women's match in Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel saw Natalya going against Lacey Evans. WWE left a great message to the entire world by successfully promoting women empowerment in Saudi Arabia and showcasing their talent in front of everybody present in the arena.

Both the Superstars were fully covered except for their faces, and the wrestling style was not similar to what it would have been, had it happened elsewhere. Nonetheless, both the Superstars created history. While fans voiced their opinion about how the match took place, it was still a small step for a giant change in the country.

It not only promoted women's wrestling in Saudi Arabia but also managed to break shackles that surrounded women's interaction with sport in the country. WWE managed to do something that no other organization has ever done, and this was a remarkable achievement that happened in 2019.

1 / 12 NEXT