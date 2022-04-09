13 WWE couples that got engaged on-screen

WWE programming has seen its fair share of wedding ceremonies, most of which have ended with someone covered in cake. What's often less remembered but sometimes even more entertaining are live proposals.

WWE has been home to several on-screen proposals over the years. Most recently, fans witnessed Reggie get on one knee for Dana Brooke, with Akira Tozawa doing the same for Tamina. However, these two WWE couples are not the only ones to produce a ring inside the ring.

Here’s a list of WWE couples that got engaged on-screen. Note that this is not a ranking of any kind. The company often blurs the line between storyline and reality, but even real-life engagements that have occurred on WWE TV will be included here.

#13. AJ Lee pops the question to CM Punk

The Daniel Bryan, AJ Lee and CM Punk love triangle unraveled on WWE television throughout mid-2012

In 2012, AJ Lee was part of a storyline where she was romantically involved with various WWE Superstars. Her on-screen lover at the time was Daniel Bryan, and the two kept their relationship going for a very long time.

This all changed after Bryan was defeated by Sheamus at WrestleMania 28, losing his World Heavyweight Championship in 18 seconds. Bryan blamed AJ for this, as it was their good-luck kiss that had cost him the match.

Later on, Bryan began a feud with WWE Champion CM Punk. AJ would slowly begin to show affection for Punk, and this culminated in her getting down on one knee on the July 9, 2012 episode of Raw.

#12. Bobby Lashley proposes to Lana

The Bulgarian Brute Rusev faced Seth Rollins in a match for his Universal Championship on the September 30 2019 episode of RAW. Rusev was unsuccessful, however, as a returning Bobby Lashley distracted him by kissing Lana onstage.

This began a relationship angle between the two. A few months afterward, Lana asked Lashley to propose to her on the December 16 2019 RAW. It initially seemed like he was going to refuse, but The All Mighty got down on one knee and asked Lana to marry him.

The pair had their wedding on RAW two weeks later, which was interrupted by Liv Morgan. Rusev then jumped out of the giant wedding cake to take his revenge on Lashley.

#11. Daniel Bryan interrupts AJ Lee’s proposal

Daniel Bryan and AJ Lee's WrestleMania good-luck kiss

Daniel Bryan interrupted AJ Lee’s proposal to CM Punk on the July 9 2012 episode of RAW in order to propose to her himself. The anonymous Raw General Manager responded to this dilemma by placing the three in a mixed tag team match, with Punk on AJ’s side and Bryan teaming up with Eve Torres.

Bryan would back away from the ringside corner when Eve wanted to tag him into the match, allowing AJ Lee to pick up the win for her team. Bryan then cut a promo after the match, explaining how he showed that he cares more about AJ than he does about any match.

Punk responded by saying that he would not marry her, but he cared enough about her to be honest about it.

AJ responded by slapping them both before walking away. Daniel proposed again the following week on Raw, and this time she accepted his proposal.

#10. Chyna feels the Latino Heat

Eddie Guerrero and Chyna

Eddie Guerrero spent weeks telling Chyna that she wanted his “Latino Heat,” only for her to be repulsed by his comments. This changed, however, in a match that Eddie had against Chris Jericho for the European Championship.

Chyna helped Eddie win the match and the title, starting a relationship angle between the two. This went on for months, with Chyna helping Eddie retain his title as the weeks went by.

The two would have their ups and downs, but ultimately Eddie popped the question to the 9th Wonder of the World on an episode of SmackDown.

#9. Edge gets down on one knee for Vickie Guerrero

Edge and Vickie Guerrero celebrate their engagement

The November 23 2007 episode of SmackDown saw General Manager Vickie Guerrero “punish” Edge for involving himself in the World Heavyweight Championship match at Survivor Series. The punishment was an opportunity to face then-champion Batista for the title on SmackDown the next week.

Here, fans got a peek at Edge and Vickie’s new storyline relationship, where she would abuse her power as General Manager to help The Rated-R Superstar win matches and, ultimately, the title.

Edge proposed to Guerrero on the 15 February 2008 episode. Rey Mysterio interrupted the proceedings and cut a promo where he mentioned how their relationship disgusted him. He and Edge came to blows.

After hitting Edge with the 619, Mysterio attempted a seated senton, which saw Edge move out of the way so that he hit Vickie instead. Edge and Vickie had their wedding off-screen on the July 18 episode, and Triple H shared a video of Edge cheating on Vickie with Alicia Fox during the reception.

#8. Goldust proposes to Aksana to help her stay in the USA

On the September 21 2010 episode of NXT, Aksana was placed in a storyline where she was facing deportation from the United States due to problems with her visa. Her mentor Goldust came up with the idea of marrying her so that she could stay in the country.

Goldust and Aksana

He proposed to her on the October 12 episode, which she accepted. They had their wedding on the November 2 episode of NXT. There, The Bizarre One was slapped by his bride for trying to kiss her. Aksana told Goldust the following week that she did not love him and had only married him to stay in the United States.

#7. Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis set the WWE on fire with their love

Since their first kiss on the August 3, 2021 episode of NXT, InDex has taken the WWE by storm.

Indi proposed to Dexter on the August 17 episode of NXT and they had their wedding on September 14. Dexter gave Indi a thumbs up in lieu of a vow and choked out the pastor for expecting more from him.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix then took over the ceremony and fans witnessed Dexter speak for the first time. They had their honeymoon two weeks later.

#6. John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania

John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella after their WrestleMania 33 match

John Cena and Nikki Bella began a feud with The Miz and Maryse that culminated in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33. Bella became involved once Maryse slapped Cena for saying that Miz was just a combination of other WWE Superstars’ moves and personalities.

In the weeks until WrestleMania, The Miz and Maryse would mock Cena and Nikki Bella, dressing up as them to present “lost” footage of WWE's Total Bellas.

Cena proposed to Nikki Bella after their win at WrestleMania. This was a genuine proposal and not a storyline like the usual WWE proposals are.

#5. Lilian Garcia proposes to Viscera

In June 2005, Lilian Garcia proposed to Viscera with the intention of marrying him at the Vengeance pay-per-view. However, the World’s Largest Love Machine turned down her proposal, choosing to go after The Godfather's hos instead.

Viscera attempts to propose to Lilian Garcia

This backfired on the big man, as a year later on the May 22 2006 episode of Raw, Viscera proposed to Garcia. Nothing came of this as his attempt to ask for her hand was thwarted by Umaga.

#4. Paul Heyman mockingly proposes to AJ Lee

Paul Heyman mockingly proposes to AJ Lee

The September 24, 2012 Raw featured Paul Heyman and his client CM Punk reprimanding WWE referee Brad Maddox for incorrectly counting a pinfall against Punk even though his foot was on the rope a week prior.

General Manager AJ Lee interrupted this, much to the dismay of CM Punk. He played a clip from two months prior when AJ proposed to him, claiming that she had it out for him because he refused her proposal.

Heyman took advantage of this and got down on one knee himself, asking her to marry him to mock her failed attempt. She slapped him because of this before walking away.

#3. Randy Savage makes Miss Elizabeth say “Oh Yeah!”

Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth had both a historic proposal and wedding on WWF TV

On the June 17, 1991, episode of Superstars of Wrestling, “Macho Man” Randy Savage proposed to Miss Elizabeth. This came a few months after she reunited with Savage at WrestleMania XII after a falling out that saw her leave his side.

Macho Man and Elizabeth were married in real life at the time, as the pair wed in 1984. They had their WWE on-screen wedding at SummerSlam 1991, which was crashed by Jake “The Snake” Roberts and The Undertaker.

#2. Rusev has a bizarre response to Summer Rae's proposal

Summer Rae proposes to the Bulgarian Brute

Rusev told Lana that he no longer needed her managerial services on the May 18 2015 episode of Raw. This was after she had quit on his behalf during an I Quit match against John Cena the night before.

The Bulgarian Brute then began an on-screen relationship with Summer Rae as Lana moved on to managing and dating Dolph Ziggler in storyline. Ziggler and Rusev then entered a feud that culminated at SummerSlam. The match ended in a double count-out after their managers’ interference.

On the October 5 2015 RAW, Rae proposed to Rusev, and he agreed initially but later added that they could only get married if he had WWE gold around his waist.

#1. Test proposes to Stephanie McMahon

Reactions after Triple H's shocking wedding revelation

In 1999, Stephanie McMahon was involved in a relationship angle with Test. Her brother Shane was not happy with this, and he faced Test at SummerSlam in a “Love Her or Leave Her” match which Test won.

Test proposed to Stephanie on the August 23 1999 episode of Raw. Stephanie did not say yes at the time, asking if she could think about it. She gave her response on SmackDown’s debut episode three days later, where she accepted.

They got married on the November 29 episode of Raw, which saw Triple H gatecrash the wedding to reveal that he had drugged Stephanie and married her earlier on.

What do you think of this list? Which WWE engagement was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

