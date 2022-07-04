2 reasons why Theory should face John Cena at WWE SummerSlam and 2 it should happen at WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstars Theory and John Cena have created a buzz among fans. Due to their online banter, the pro wrestling community is now wondering when the two will face each other in the squared circle.

It all started on Twitter when Theory mockingly wished Cena his birthday, and the latter gave a befitting reply. The back-and-forth continued, and they finally came face-to-face in a backstage segment on RAW last week.

WWE will likely pit John Cena against Theory at some point, with rumors swirling regarding the possible venue of the match. If they indeed wrestle, it will probably happen at SummerSlam this year or WrestleMania 39.

Here are two reasons why they should face off this month and two why they should wait till The Shows of Shows next year.

#2. SummerSlam: Fans might get restless if WWE doesn't book the match soon

The war of words on social media between John Cena and Theory excited everyone. They expected to see the two fight it out at Money in the Bank. Cena's return to WWE days before the event added to the hype. However, the online feud hasn’t amounted to anything yet.

After Theory’s Money in the Bank win, he cut a promo celebrating his victory and teased a fight with Cena again (see the clip above). The recent dig at The Cenation Leader has piqued fans' interest to an all-time high.

It is best to book John Cena and Theory when the fans are still curious and concerned about their fight. People might get tired of the latter’s constant shots at Cena if WWE waits too long to pull the trigger on their feud.

Delaying their match to WrestleMania might not work out to be “best for business.” It could be wise for them to book the match at SummerSlam this month.

#2. WrestleMania: John Cena and Theory's feud is worthy of The Grandest Stage

Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect!

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest event every year. Countless iconic moments have graced “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” Next year’s edition could feature one of the biggest battles between generations in the form of John Cena vs. Theory.

Vince McMahon thought that he saw a “young Cena” in Theory. The Cenation Leader could prove the former Chairman otherwise, defeating Theory and showing that no one can be like him. WrestleMania will be the perfect event to feature the epic moment of John Cena’s in-ring return since SummerSlam 2021.

However, Theory can also pull off a major upset by beating the 16-time world champion. He always wanted to create a separate identity from Cena and shun the comparisons. The legendary platform provided by WrestleMania will be perfect for him to do so, forcibly taking the torch from the WWE legend.

#1. SummerSlam: Theory can defend his Money in the Bank contract

The current Mr. Money in the Bank

Theory’s recent Money in the Bank win promises to catapult him to superstardom. The 24-year-old superstar is the youngest to win the briefcase. Keeping up the momentum, the company can book Theory to defend his newly-won title shot against John Cena.

The Champ would make the best of the opportunity. It will be a step towards his 17th world championship, surpassing Ric Flair’s record. SummerSlam has witnessed many appearances from Cena, fifteen in total, and it should be the stage where he rewrites history.

However, Theory can stun everyone by winning against Cena. The victory would suit his heel personality, crushing the hopes and dreams of the crowd for the renowned babyface.

#1. WrestleMania: John Cena could get a home advantage in Hollywood

Next year's event is being marketed as WrestleMania Hollywood as it takes place in Inglewood, California. If Theory cashes in on his Money in the Bank briefcase and wins the WWE title, John Cena could go for 17 in the familiar backdrop of Tinseltown.

Even if the feud was not teased, there was a chance that the Peacemaker star would have appeared at the event. It is the same stage where Cena won his first WWE Championship. The babyface will get a natural reaction and support from the crowd, similar to home. He would quite possibly win with the help of the same.

However, Theory could potentially pull off a major upset too. Imagine the crowd rooting for Cena but Mr. Money in the Bank defeating him fairly and squarely. The stunned reaction of the crowd would be a spectacle.

It is tough to pinpoint the exact plans of WWE. However, on RAW Tonight, we could find out whether John Cena will face Theory at SummerSlam or not.

