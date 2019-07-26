2 recent WWE rumors which should come true and 1 which should not

What does the future have in store for Daniel Bryan?

A lot has been happening in WWE of late. From the likes of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff named as the new Executive Directors of Raw and SmackDown, respectively, to WWE booking a Raw reunion out of the blue, the recent turn of events has set Social Media on fire.

Furthermore, given WWE's biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam 2019, is just around the corner, the Internet just can't keep calm. Fans have been coming up with different theories and speculations of their own regarding the upcoming pay-per-view.

Be it the reports of a potential return of Goldberg, or Creative pitching ideas for a few blockbuster matches for August 11th, WWE rumor mill has been buzzing more than ever. And yes, you guessed it, today we are going to analyze a few of these tittle-tattle.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at two recent rumors which should come true and one which should not.

#3 Should not come true: Daniel Bryan moving to 205 Live

It would be a demotion for sure.

Daniel Bryan has been teasing a career-altering announcement for quite some time now. While it was expected that WWE would spill the beans the previous week, it was not meant to be as Bryan was abruptly interrupted by Samoa Joe during the segment.

However, if reports are to be believed, WWE could be planning to move Bryan to the 205 Live roster and to say that it comes as real shocker would be quite an understatement.

To be honest, Bryan is one of the most popular, high profile and legit Superstars on the WWE roster and moving him to 205 Live would be quite the demotion. Also, with WWE being very thin on star power, moving him to WWE cruiserweight show could haunt the company sooner than later.

