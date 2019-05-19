×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Money in the Bank 2019: Last-minute rumors

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.27K   //    19 May 2019, 19:32 IST

Enter caption

Money in the Bank, the first PPV after WrestleMania 35, will take place in a matter of hours, where 6 titles will be on the line.

Like always,the Money in the Bank Ladder match will be the most awaited match of the night, while the AJ Styles-Seth Rollins match for the Universal title is a dream match that many have wanted to see for years.

Also Read: 5 last-minute changes that WWE could make for 2019 Money in the Bank PPV

The PPV will also see Becky Lynch compete twice, putting both the SmackDown and RAW Women's titles on the line.

Let's take a look at some last-minute rumors of the Money in the Bank PPV:

#1 Big E to return?

Big E has been out of action due to injury
Big E has been out of action due to injury

The New Day member Big E, has been out of action for a while now, having torn a meniscus last month.

Also Read: 5 WWE Superstars who could return at Money in the Bank 2019

The former tag team champion has been quite active on Twitter since his injury and has been teasing a return. PWInsider recently speculated that WWE had some plans for Big E at Money in the Bank, and that a return will happen soon, although Money in the Bank could be a little too early for him.

Advertisement

#2 Women Superstars have something big planned for ladder match?

What do the women have in store for us?
What do the women have in store for us?

The WWE's women Superstars will compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match for the third time this Sunday. And they may have some big spots up their sleeve for the show. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed that none of the women who are set to compete in the ladder match worked a live event that took place on Friday.

This year's women's Money in the Bank ladder match will see Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, and 2017 Money in the Bank ladder match winner Carmella, compete.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Seth Rollins AJ Styles
Advertisement
5 Twists for WWE Money In The Bank 2019: Surprising MITB winner, Sasha Banks to return?
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Things that could happen at the PPV
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Money In The Bank Rumors: Big shock in men's MITB match, Why Alexa Bliss was removed
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Rumors and Odds
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 2 rumored feuds which should happen after Money in the Bank and 1 which should not
RELATED STORY
Why AJ Styles should win the Universal Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 4 Matches which could main event
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank 2019: 3 matches that could steal the show
RELATED STORY
3 controversial things WWE could be planning for Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Money In The Bank 2019: Date, start time and where to watch live stream
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us