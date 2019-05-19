Money in the Bank 2019: Last-minute rumors

Nishant Jayaram

Money in the Bank, the first PPV after WrestleMania 35, will take place in a matter of hours, where 6 titles will be on the line.

Like always,the Money in the Bank Ladder match will be the most awaited match of the night, while the AJ Styles-Seth Rollins match for the Universal title is a dream match that many have wanted to see for years.

The PPV will also see Becky Lynch compete twice, putting both the SmackDown and RAW Women's titles on the line.

Let's take a look at some last-minute rumors of the Money in the Bank PPV:

#1 Big E to return?

Big E has been out of action due to injury

The New Day member Big E, has been out of action for a while now, having torn a meniscus last month.

The former tag team champion has been quite active on Twitter since his injury and has been teasing a return. PWInsider recently speculated that WWE had some plans for Big E at Money in the Bank, and that a return will happen soon, although Money in the Bank could be a little too early for him.

#2 Women Superstars have something big planned for ladder match?

What do the women have in store for us?

The WWE's women Superstars will compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match for the third time this Sunday. And they may have some big spots up their sleeve for the show. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed that none of the women who are set to compete in the ladder match worked a live event that took place on Friday.

This year's women's Money in the Bank ladder match will see Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, and 2017 Money in the Bank ladder match winner Carmella, compete.

