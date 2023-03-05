2023 WWE Hall of Fame: 5 tag teams that should be inducted

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be a star-studded assembly of the greatest superstars. With this year's event being held in Hollywood, it will be a night of stars from professional wrestling, as well as the silver screen. Needless to say, this year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be a night to remember.

Every year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony typically includes several singles stars and celebrities, and occasionally fans see a tag team get the nod as well. Some of the most notable tag teams already in the WWE Hall of Fame include Harlem Heat, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, The Dudleys, and The Road Warriors.

Many worthy tag teams are yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. With the recent boost in popularity of tag team wrestling, hopefully, that will help draw some attention to those teams who deserve a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Here's a look at five tag teams that should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#5. Three-time WWE Tag Team Champions - Money Inc.

Ted DiBiase @MDMTedDiBiase Happy Birthday to, my longtime friend and manager, the "Mouth of the South" @RealJimmyHart ! You will easily go down in history as one of the best (and loudest) managers the wrestling industry has ever known! Happy Birthday to, my longtime friend and manager, the "Mouth of the South" @RealJimmyHart! You will easily go down in history as one of the best (and loudest) managers the wrestling industry has ever known! https://t.co/vb9iJTcKET

I.R.S. and The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase were two of the most popular WWF heels ever. DiBiase and I.R.S. both had characters that were egotistical and centered around money. They had the ability to make audiences everywhere absolutely loathe the ground they walked on. For the reasons mentioned, both superstars were a perfect fit when they joined forces to become Money Inc.

With Jimmy Hart in their corner, Money Inc. was created in the early 90s, fresh off the heels of the 80s wrestling boom that propelled the sport into the mainstream. For about a year and a half, Money Inc. was a constant problem for other tag teams that were competing for the top spot in WWF.

In early 1992, Money Inc. defeated The Legion of Doom at a house show to become the WWF Tag Team Champions. This would be the first of three legendary titles reigns together.

The tag team would be a perfect fit for the Hall of Fame this year, as I.R.S. would also get his name on the coveted list. Ted DiBiase has already been inducted as a singles superstar.

#4. Three-time WCW Tag Team Champions: The Nasty Boys

Knobbs and Saggs dominated in WWE and WCW during the 80s and 90s.

Brian Knobbs and Jerry Saggs are lifelong friends who grew up together just outside Allentown, Pennsylvania. Their real-life friendship helped them transition into an iconic tag team, dating back to 1986.

The Nasty Boys made a name for themselves when they signed with WCW in 1990. However, it was only a matter of months before WWE came calling, and The Nasty Boys jumped ship later that same year.

For several years, The Nasty Boys created havoc for the WWF Tag Team division. They had several memorable feuds with other legendary tag teams like The Hart Foundation, The Legion of Doom, and The Rockers, just to name a few.

Saggs and Knobbs would bounce back and forth between WWE and WCW during the prime of their careers. The Nasty Boys became WWF Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 7 after defeating The Hart Foundation. It's also worth noting that they won the WCW Tag Team Titles three times.

#3 - Former WWF Tag Team Champions Ax and Smash - Demolition

Ax and Smash are long overdue to be inducted into the WWE HOF.

Each year around this time, fans begin mentioning Demolition as one of the teams that should already be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Ax and Smash had a menacing presence both in and out of the ring. Demolition had the looks, skills, and intimidating presence needed to become a major player in tag team wrestling.

In the early 1980s, The Legion of Doom (Road Warriors) was lighting the wrestling world on fire. They quickly became the most dominant and popular tag team in all of professional wrestling, and Vince McMahon wanted something to compete with them. This led to Demolition being born.

Ax and Smash aligned with Mr. Fuji, and not only did they become the answer for Hawk and Animal, but they became one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history.

Demolition still makes the rounds today, making appearances at wrestling conventions all over the world. Ax and Smash still set up their gimmick tables with their faces painted, and fans line up for hours to meet the legendary duo. Demolition has earned the right to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and 2023 needs to be their year.

#2. Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels: The Rockers

Fans were in love with Marty and Shawn!

Shawn Michaels and Marty Janetty became friends early on in their careers while working in NWA's Kansas City territory. This friendship would eventually result in them joining forces and becoming the tag team known as The Rockers.

The Rockers made their WWE debut in 1988 and became an instant hit with the fans. The Rockers had a similar look and feel to another legendary tag team, The Rock 'n' Roll Express. They were full of energy, had a great look, and connected with the fans well.

Shawn and Marty worked together until the infamous Brutus Beefcake's Barber Shop segment, where Michaels super-kicked Jannetty through the Barbershop window, bringing an end to the long-time alliance.

Shawn Michaels has already been inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame twice. He was first inducted as a singles star in 2011 and then inducted for a second time as a member of D-Generation X in 2019.

However, The Rockers as a duo can also stake their claim at an induction, and 2023 could very well be their year.

#1. Territory legends - Jim Cornette and The Midnight Express

It's time to bury the hatchet and induct Cornette's Midnight Express.

Any wrestling fan throughout the 1980s certainly remembers The Midnight Express. Jim Cornette has had a number of professional wrestlers become members of The Midnight Express at some point or another.

However, the most notable stars that fans remember are Bobby Eaton, Stan Lane, and Dennis Condrey. Eaton and Condrey were together early on, with Stan Lane replacing Condrey in 1987.

The Midnight Express was one of the biggest heel tag teams during the glorious territory era. With Cornette wielding his tennis racket at ringside, The Midnight Express provided problems for many iconic tag teams, such as The Rock 'n' Roll Express, The Brain Busters, and The Legion of Doom, just to name a few.

The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame inducted The Midnight Express in 2019. However, the time has come for WWE to follow suit and enshrine Condrey, Eaton, Lane, and Cornette as WWE Hall of Famers.

