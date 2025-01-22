3 Betrayals that could happen at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE will host another edition of Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, a week before the long-awaited Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. In addition to exciting, high-stakes matches, several surprises could take place this Saturday.

On January 25, 2025, the 38th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Four matches have been booked so far: Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Title, and Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu.

The show will also hold a contract signing segment involving Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens ahead of their Undisputed WWE Title Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. Several unexpected events can take place at SNME this weekend.

In this list, we will look at three potential betrayals that can take place at the 2025 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:

#3. Jacob Fatu may have other agendas for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Jacob Fatu has a big match ahead of him this weekend. The Samoan Werewolf will battle Braun Strowman, one of the Stamford-based promotion's most dangerous giants and a former world champion, in a singles match. However, apart from Braun, Fatu may have some plans related to the new Bloodline at SNME.

Although Jacob is the only one scheduled to wrestle this weekend, Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa will likely accompany him to the ring. After presumably beating Strowman, The Samoan Werewolf will possibly be joined by his groupmates in the ring for a short celebration.

However, Fatu can deem himself and The Tongans enough for the new Bloodline and kick out Sikoa for being a weak link after The Street Champ lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns earlier this month.

#2. Jey Uso could land in trouble during his World Heavyweight Championship match

Jey Uso has proven himself a capable solo star since branching out from the OG Bloodline in 2023. He briefly held the Intercontinental Championship last year. Although The YEET Master failed to claim the World Heavyweight Title in his previous attempt, that may change this weekend when he battles Gunther. However, one star may have other plans for him.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn cut an emotional promo as he declared his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Canadian expressed his desire to become a world champion. He might have grown jealous of Jey for getting the title shot and could possibly cost his OG Bloodline stablemate the match at SNME.

#1. Kevin Owens might get some backup at Saturday Night's Main Event

During the aforementioned Sami Zayn promo on RAW, Kevin Owens also made his presence felt. The Prizefighter told Sami that he believes his former tag-team partner can win the Men's Royal Rumble. While the segment started on a positive note, things started to take a turn when KO said that they would main event WrestleMania together if Sami won the 30-man gimmick match and The Prizefighter defeated Cody in the Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble.

During the segment, Owens said that he had Sami's back, and he knew Zayn got his. The SmackDown star even guilt-tripped The Underdog from The Underground when he claimed that since Sami has Roman's back, he will also have Kevin's.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Sami could side with Owens after attacking The American Nightmare during the contract signing segment, establishing his heel turn.

