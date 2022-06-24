3 better challengers for Bianca Belair at WWE's Money in the Bank

WWE recently named Carmella as Bianca Belair's challenger at the upcoming Money in the Bank event.

The former Smackdown Women's Champion will face Belair for the RAW Women's Championship after beating Becky Lynch, Asuka, Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss in a five-way match on the company's flagship show.

Carmella will replace Rhea Ripley, who was originally intended to face Belair for the title, but was forced to pull out due to an injury. WWE's hands were tied with Ripley's unfortunate injury and had to change lanes quickly, but the decision to go with Carmella was a disappointing one.

There are a number of women on RAW alone that would have made for better challengers. On that note, here are three better challengers for Bianca Belair at WWE Money in the Bank.

#3. Queen Zelina deserves a WWE title program

Following her Queen's Crown tournament victory, Queen Zelina hasn't really had all that much to do. Aside from a Women's Tag Team Championship reign with Carmella, she's not been given much of an opportunity.

She has certainly been given very little opportunity as a singles competitor. Zelina is long overdue a shot at the RAW Women's Championship. She's been absent from WWE television for a while with an injury, but is seemingly returning very soon.

It's clear that whoever faces Belair at Money in the Bank is merely a placeholder for the champion to overcome before she moves on to a bigger match at Summerslam, so why not give Zelina the chance?

It would be the first time she's been portrayed as a serious singles wrestler since her brief success in the Queen's Crown tournament and would also offer fans a fresh contender for a change.

#2. Alexa Bliss could use an important storyline right now

Alexa Bliss' stock has taken a serious hit in recent times. Her first few years on WWE's main roster were an incredible success, but she's fallen by the wayside over the last 18 months. It's time for the company to fix that.

Alexa's alliance with Bray Wyatt led to a rough patch for the character that didn't quite work. Her creep gimmick fell flat with fans, but now that she's ditched it, it would have been the perfect time for her to move up the card again.

Bliss is too big a star to have been on the outside looking in for this long, so WWE should have given her the shot over Carmella, who just isn't on the same level. She is one of the biggest names in RAW's women's division and a match with Belair would have felt like a huge deal at Money in the Bank

#1. Bianca Belair should revisit her feud with Doudrop

A. @lexveraux this feels so right, I’m so happy that Doudrop has won her first title in WWE. Hopefully the Women’s Championship is next this feels so right, I’m so happy that Doudrop has won her first title in WWE. Hopefully the Women’s Championship is next❤️ https://t.co/971lqMWbQM

Doudrop has the potential to be an incredible competitor for WWE, but the company has botched her time on the main roster so far. With a ridiculous name like Doudrop, she was doomed to fail from the start.

The company has its next big, dominant heel on its hands with Doudrop, but so far they haven't quite realized that. Giving her a title match against Belair would have made a lot of sense, harkening back to the pair's earlier feud.

It would have allowed Doudrop to look dominant and the company could have built her up as an unstoppable force, making Belair's eventual win feel impressive. Instead, they went with Carmella, and Doudrop is now involved in the 24/7 title picture on Main Event.

