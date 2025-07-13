3 Burning questions following WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE wrapped up Saturday Night's Main Event on a high note, with Goldberg finally ending his wrestling career in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The Hall of Famer competed in his retirement match against Gunther and was defeated. After the match, he thanked his fans and well-wishers who had supported him so far.

The show also saw the return of former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair and former United States Champion Jacob Fatu. Unfortunately, Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury during the NBC special, causing fans to worry about his future appearances. Overall, all the matches were well-scripted, and the storylines left fans with questions that will be answered in the coming weeks.

In this listicle, we will list three such burning questions after SNME.

#3. Has WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg really retired?

One big question is: has Goldberg finally retired from the Stamford-based promotion?

Retirements in WWE are always met with skepticism, as wrestlers often come out of it. Fans have seen former wrestlers like Edge (Adam Copeland), Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels come back from retirement in the past.

The fans wonder whether the WCW legend will also come out of retirement again for a one-off appearance at events like Crown Jewel or WrestleMania. Even though the match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event was advertised as Goldberg's retirement match, there is a chance that the WWE Hall of Famer might once again don his wrestling attire.

However, that is just speculation, and no one can predict whether it will happen or not.

#2. Is Seth Rollins’ injury legit?

Seth Rollins, unfortunately, injured his knee during the match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. The injury appeared to be serious, as he had to be carried off by the medical team. The Visionary attempted a springboard moonsault on The Megastar from the top of the second rope. However, he landed awkwardly, causing a sudden jerk in his right knee. At one point, the doctors at the ringside asked him if he could continue the match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He said he would, but he succumbed to a brutal move by Knight. The former United States Champion executed a brutal BFT on Rollins and then scored the pin.

The question now is whether Rollins' injury is real or part of the storyline. WWE ring commentator Michael Cole also described the injury as "serious" and wished the 39-year-old star the best of luck.

WWE hasn't given any official update on Seth's condition yet. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce may give an update on The Architect's condition.

#1. Who will help Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso?

It's a battle of two against four as Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso are left alone to combat Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo. A fifth member, Tama Tonga, might also be on his way to join Solo's MFT (My Family Tree), the newest name for Solo's faction.

Jacob Fatu returned at Saturday Night's Main Event tonight to save Jimmy Uso from an assault by Solo and his men. Jimmy had lost the WWE United States Championship match to Solo after Talla Tonga helped Solo from outside. However, The Street Champ and his men didn't spare Big Jim even after defeating him and launched a full-blown attack on him.

Jacob Fatu came out and overpowered JC Mateo and Tonga Loa, but fell short against Talla Tonga. The 6-foot-8-inch monster led a powerful strike against Jacob, causing him to fall.

The odds are currently against Jacob and Jimmy, as they are outnumbered. Jey Uso is involved in a feud with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on RAW, while Sami Zayn has been written off after being assaulted by Karrion Kross on the Monday Night Show. It seems unlikely that any other superstar would come to their aid, especially for Jacob Fatu.

It remains to be seen who will eventually help these two against Solo's faction.

