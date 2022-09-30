3 hints that prove Sasha Banks will return to WWE and 2 indicating that she won't

Former women’s champion Sasha Banks has been under the spotlight since her abrupt exit on the May 16 edition of WWE RAW. She vacated the tag team titles with Naomi because of creative frustrations.

Fans are curious about her return to professional wrestling. Previously, multiple reports indicated The Boss could return anytime, but that didn't happen. Recent happenings on Twitter revolving around Sasha’s comeback are ominous, yet there is also some good news.

On this list, we will look at three hints that indicate Sasha Banks may return to WWE and two clues she may not.

#3. Will return - Close Association with other superstars

Sasha Banks still has close ties to her WWE colleagues. She is often snapped alongside Naomi in major non-wrestling events. The leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley, is also a close friend of Sasha and was recently seen attending an NFL game with her.

Various other superstars, such as John Cena, have been in touch with Banks. Surrounding herself with current WWE talent despite her controversial departure might mean that she hasn’t completely forgotten about her past. The Boss could return to the promotion, courtesy of support from other veterans in her decision.

#3. Won't return - Her current focus is on a music career

Sasha Banks recently made some noteworthy statements regarding a return to WWE. She apparently has various career alternatives, with music earning the top spot on the list.

During a recent interview, Banks revealed that she is currently focused on a big music project:

"There is so much that I’m creating right now. It’s all under an umbrella. I’m an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I’m doing something."

On being asked if she would return to wrestling:-

“You just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that’s something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music. I don’t know if that’s the number one next thing because acting… there are a lot of things coming up acting right now,” Banks said.

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H is open to a potential return of Sasha Banks. However, he believes the ball is in her court. She needs to decide whether to pursue wrestling or music, and her recent statements preferred the latter.

#2. Will return - Sasha Banks and Naomi are reportedly still on the internal roster of WWE

The Boss & Glow team

Since her departure, reports have cropped up regarding Sasha Banks' status in WWE. Some claim that she has been removed from the internal roster, while others beg to differ.

The latest report by Dave Meltzer notes that both Naomi and Sasha Banks have returned to the internal roster. There are other similar hints as well.

The official WWE website still has Boss & Glow in the SmackDown brand. Although their exit a lot of heat backstage, the company hasn't erased them from its history.

#2. Won't return - She recently changed her Twitter name

Fans are expectedly disheartened by the latest hint dropped by The Boss. Amidst rumors of a return, the six-time champion changed her Twitter name from Sasha Banks to her real name, Mercedes Varnado.

Speculation of Banks transitioning to non-wrestling roles has grown in strength. She is a renowned personality in the modeling industry, having recently appeared at New York Fashion Week and featured in Vogue Magazine. Mercedes Varnado might look forward to accomplishing new heights in the same line of work.

#1. Will return - Mercedes Varnado claims to be a WWE Superstar on her social media

The Legit Boss

While Sasha's recent social media activity has cast doubts about an in-ring return, there is still a glimmer of hope for her fans. She describes herself as a professional wrestler on Instagram while mentioning WWE on her Twitter profile.

These are major hints which indicate Mercedes hasn't forgotten about wrestling altogether. She also occasionally posts stuff relating to WWE, having previously shared a picture from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 2015.

The Boss could return once her music and acting goals are complete. She may even be willing to make sporadic appearances in the near future while pursuing other career prospects, similar to Dwayne Johnson. Only time will tell if the fans will see Banks in a WWE ring again.

