3 Superstars Edge wants to face and 3 who want to face him

WWE Hall of Famer and 11-time World Champion Edge shocked the world when he made his return to the company after nine years during the Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. Edge would then go on to have a gruesome feud with Randy Orton which would result in two bouts between the two veterans of the industry.

The Rated-R Superstar got the better of The Viper at WrestleMania but Orton brought back the Punt Kick to overcome Edge at Backlash. It was during the second match that Edge suffered a torn triceps injury and has now been sidelined for the foreseeable future. However, he has made it clear that this is not the end of his career and we will seem him in a WWE ring again.

Edge is on the bucket list of several current WWE Superstars who would relish the opportunity to square it out with him when he returns. The Rated-R Superstar himself has named a few Superstars he'd like to go toe-to-toe with.

So on that note, let us look at three Superstars who Edge wants to face and three Superstars who want to face him.

#3 Edge wants to face: Finn Balor

The Prince of NXT

NXT's Robert Stone has been on the lookout for more associates for his Robert Stone Brand ever since he was fired by Chelsea Green. Recently, he wanted to collab with Edge and extended a hand on Twitter, asking if he would like to collab. The Rated-R Superstar minced no words and said that he wanted Stone to set up a match between him and Finn Balor among other things.

Ok @RobertStoneWWE my man! Let’s collab. Get me a match vs @FinnBalor at Takeover, I only want fuschia m&m’s(they don’t make those, so figure it out), ideas on someone to help me cosplay the pic below, crushed velvet furniture on my bus, oh yeah a bus(everyone has em now) etc etc https://t.co/Jf3AgK0fWJ pic.twitter.com/PlOSpnpWyj — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 23, 2020

Balor has been doing great things ever since he moved back to NXT last year. He's already beaten the likes of Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Tommaso Ciampa but has fallen short in title matches. The Prince of NXT has already responded to this request made by Edge:

"Somebody was talking online about possibly challenging Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver and that was Edge. I would like to address that situation right now, Edge was saying he wanted to face Finn Balor at TakeOver so if we could do it at TakeOver Dublin all the better."

It's rather unlikely that Edge will be back to full fitness by October this year which is when NXT TakeOver: Dublin is slated to be held. However, the seeds have been sown and we can see these two men face each other sometime in the near future.