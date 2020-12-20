3 Superstars who might interfere at WWE TLC 2020

WWE TLC is the final pay-per-view of 2020, so WWE management will be looking to cap off the year on a high note with an event that will please the fans. The company is facing at least one major obstacle, though. As of this writing, major superstars like Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, and Braun Strowman are not scheduled to appear on the show.

Currently, six matches have been made official for the event. The two major world championship matches announced are Drew McIntyre(c) vs. AJ Styles in a TLC match for the WWE Championship and Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a TLC match for the Universal Championship. Plus, Sasha Banks will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella.

The New Day will defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Hurt Business. Asuka and a mystery partner will challenge Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Of course, the wildcard of the night is Randy Orton's Firefly Inferno Match with The Fiend.

Because WWE TLC is the last chance to make an impact an a pay-per-view in 2020, it's fair to expect some big surprises. A few major Superstars do not have a scheduled match on Sunday so they might look to make their presence felt by interfering on Sunday.

Here are three WWE Superstars who might choose this course of action at WWE TLC.

#3 Braun Strowman could target Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC

Drew McIntyre facing Braun Strowman during an episode of RAW

There were rumors that Braun Strowman was supposed to be McIntyre's opponent at WWE TLC. But WWE management decided to go in a different direction by giving that chance to AJ Styles. Strowman had a chance to qualify for a title match on the Monday Night RAW episode after Survivor Series. But Strowman got suspended the same night because he physically attacked a WWE official.

Strowman has not been booked to participate in any match at WWE TLC pay-per-view. But he very well could appear on Sunday night. His latest tweet gives us some insight that he might return to the ring soon, as he looks like he's in incredible shape.

He did set his eyes on the WWE Championship before his hiatus from WWE programming. So it is logical for him to make his return during the WWE Championship match on Sunday. McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship against Styles.

WWE might have Strowman interfere in the match. He could make an appearance during the finishing stages of this match and attack Styles. In the end, he might also dish out a beating to McIntyre to put the WWE Champion on notice.

#2 Alexa Bliss could help The Fiend at WWE TLC

Alexa Bliss and The Fiend on WWE RAW

The deadly association between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss has become one of the focal points on Monday Night RAW. Currently, Wyatt is involved in an intriguing feud with Randy Orton. The bitter rivals will be facing each other in the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match on Sunday.

Earlier this week on WWE RAW, Orton made things even more personal when he locked Wyatt in a box and set it on fire. But The Fiend emerged from the fire and took Orton down with the Mandible Claw.

Orton had previously threatened to attack Bliss, and he used her as leverage to escape from The Fiend. Since then, Bliss has been absent for a few weeks. But she could return in a big way on Sunday because The Fiend will most likely win the Firefly Inferno Match.

See ya soon Randy.... 😈 https://t.co/kCBe9FcflY — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 30, 2020

WWE might book Bliss to make an appearance during this contest and help The Fiend defeat Orton. This logical move might add even more drama to the rivalry and protect Randy Orton in this defeat.

#3 Daniel Bryan or Goldberg could return at WWE TLC

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens' rivalry with Roman Reigns has been producing some of the best segments on WWE SmackDown. But usually, Owens gets beat down by Reigns and his cousin, Jey Uso.

Kevin Owens has been putting up a valiant effort, but the numbers are catching up to him. But help could be on the way. Earlier this fall, he teased forming a tag team with Daniel Bryan, but the latter did not answer the proposal.

Reigns' heel turn has freshened up his character and rejuvenated his career. He will, in all likelihood, emerge victorious at WWE TLC. After the match, Reigns and Uso might continue to attack Owens.

This situation could prompt Bryan to save Owens from a brutal beat down. Bryan could then officially enter into a feud with Reigns. This situation could lead to a stellar match at WWE Royal Rumble.

I never wait in line.

I am the attraction and I choose who’s next.

And that’s Kevin Owens. #WWETLC#IslandOfRelevancy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 9, 2020

If Bryan doesn't appear in this manner, then Goldberg might take his place. He could save Owens in the same scenario. Goldberg recently expressed his desire to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship whenever conditions are suitable. But Reigns responded arrogantly by declining Goldberg's message.

Find out what @Goldberg had to say about his legendary streak on #WWETheBump!



Don't forget to check out #WWEUntold: Goldberg's Streak now on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/JJlQytp95c — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 15, 2020

So the iconic Superstar might make a surprise return at WWE TLC. He could deliver a thunderous Spear to Reigns. If he does, he would likely be setting up a future clash with "The Tribal Chief."