3 Superstars who could win the Universal Championship before they retire and 3 who may not

The Univeral Championship is among the most prestigious active titles in WWE currently.

While some Superstars might get their hands on the title, it might just be too late for a few others.

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Who will be lucky enough to wear the belt around their waist?

Unveiled in 2016, the Universal Championship is one of the newest titles in WWE today and has become its most sought after one. The title has changed hands several times since it was introduced, and gone to many fan-favorite Superstars in the process.

We’ve seen Brock Lesnar win the title a few times, while Superstars like Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns have won it too. Even the Hall of Famer Goldberg has gone on to win the title twice in his career, a decision that was met with mixed responses.

The title has headlined several top pay-per-views, including WrestleMania 34 and SummerSlam 2017, 2018, and 2019, proving that it is parallel with the WWE Championship in value.

With that in mind, there are a few top Superstars who should win the title at least once before they retire, while there are several men who may not even though they deserve to.

In this article, we will look at 3 Superstars who should win the title while 3 who may not before they retire.

#3 Should win - Randy Orton

The Viper is an obvious choice

No current active wrestler has more Championships to his name than Randy Orton. Still aged under 40, Orton has done it all and won it all in WWE. The fact that he is still growing strong as the greatest villainous character in WWE has earned him a lot of praise.

While Orton is a 13-time World Champion, there is still a lot The Viper can do before he retires as he still has a relatively long career ahead of him.

He’s won almost every title there is to win except for the Universal Championship, and we could see the heel go after the title as soon as he’s on the same brand as the championship again.

Advertisement

WWE has always put their weight behind Orton, and that could lead him to win another top title before he retires as one of the greatest Superstars of all time.

The Universal Championship is one title that would fit well with Orton’s character as a heel and he could help increase its value drastically before he retires from the game.

1 / 6 NEXT